Social Issues
November 29, 2021

Mama There’s Something You Need To Know

This heart-wrenching poem is a cry for help from a daughter to her mother. Surviving sexual harassement by their cook, the child wants her parents especially her mother to pay attention to her and help.

Agnes Fatima Pinto

This heart-wrenching poem is a cry for help from a daughter to her mother. Surviving sexual harassement by their cook, the child wants her parents especially her mother to pay attention to her and help.

Mama there’s something I want you to know

This will hit you like a hard blow

The glow on your face to go

Mama there’s something I want you to know

Something which I want you to show

A secret of which I want to untie the bow

You get up early and go to work

After which I get sudden jerks

That’s when around me danger lurks

Mama, Mahendar Bhaiya is a wonderful cook

But in reality he is a crook

He must be beaten and tied by a hook

With me he plays a dirty game

To tell you also it is a shame

You will think this is lame

And it will spoil the family name

A tasty ‘bundi ka ladoo’ he prepares

And then takes me upstairs

And, “Ma he pulls down my pants”

Then he starts his famous chant

“Come baba lets have fun”

But this expression makes me run

Mama its becoming too much to bear

Because my life has become a nightmare

Day and night I see his dirty stare

Mama if you really care

Save me from this frightening snare

I’m hiding in the freezer so bare

Tell Papa, a lawyer to tear Mahendar Bhaiya’s zigzag hair

Mama! Oh Mama! Where are you?

Is your love for me false or true?

Mama I wish you would know

How much pain I’ve gone through!

Because you and Papa were never there when I needed you

I have been sitting here all night

But you are nowhere in sight

My body is full of fright,

Come! Open the door and save me with all your might

Mama you didn’t come on time

Now I’ve become a frozen lime

But this tale of mine

Should not make other Mama Papa whine

I pray that all people shine

With the hug of their Mama Papa in their prime

Image source: An image from Pexels

About the Author

Agnes Fatima Pinto

Agnes Fatima Pinto describes herself as a voracious reader and an even ferocious writer. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from St Xaviers College, Goa and a Masters in Public Policy from Mount read more...

3 Posts | 2,481 Views

