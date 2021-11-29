Mama There’s Something You Need To Know

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession!
This heart-wrenching poem is a cry for help from a daughter to her mother. Surviving sexual harassement by their cook, the child wants her parents especially her mother to pay attention to her and help.
Mama there’s something I want you to know
This will hit you like a hard blow
The glow on your face to go
Something which I want you to show
A secret of which I want to untie the bow
You get up early and go to work
After which I get sudden jerks
That’s when around me danger lurks
Mama, Mahendar Bhaiya is a wonderful cook
But in reality he is a crook
He must be beaten and tied by a hook
With me he plays a dirty game
To tell you also it is a shame
You will think this is lame
And it will spoil the family name
A tasty ‘bundi ka ladoo’ he prepares
And then takes me upstairs
And, “Ma he pulls down my pants”
Then he starts his famous chant
“Come baba lets have fun”
But this expression makes me run
Mama its becoming too much to bear
Because my life has become a nightmare
Day and night I see his dirty stare
Mama if you really care
Save me from this frightening snare
I’m hiding in the freezer so bare
Tell Papa, a lawyer to tear Mahendar Bhaiya’s zigzag hair
Mama! Oh Mama! Where are you?
Is your love for me false or true?
Mama I wish you would know
How much pain I’ve gone through!
Because you and Papa were never there when I needed you
I have been sitting here all night
But you are nowhere in sight
My body is full of fright,
Come! Open the door and save me with all your might
Mama you didn’t come on time
Now I’ve become a frozen lime
But this tale of mine
Should not make other Mama Papa whine
I pray that all people shine
With the hug of their Mama Papa in their prime
Image source: An image from Pexels
Agnes Fatima Pinto describes herself as a voracious reader and an even ferocious writer. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from St Xaviers College, Goa and a Masters in Public Policy from Mount read more...
He was a generous man but she hardly knew much about the investments or their financial health. A couple of times, she had asked him and he had been vague. Now when she thought about it…
In this open letter to her daughter, a mother normalises talking around menstruation, and destigmatises the stereotypes about it.
My dearest daughter, I want to tell you something today. I wish to pen down a few things every little girl needs to hear before she gets her first period.
Things that I wish someone had told my generation when it was our turn all those years back.
You may consider me responsible for every bit of your life, but once you’re an adult, I’m not, says this mother, who is determined to live her life her way.
A mother is glorified for her sacrifices and unconditional love for her children. In doing so, she often kills her dreams and desires that remain unacknowledged.
But, it’s never too late for a woman to take a stand for herself, even if it’s at the expense of questioning her kids on their life choices and entitlement.
As Women’s Web celebrates ten years of love, here’s the ten best Relationship posts published on Women’s Web in the past 10 years. #ADecadeOfWomensWeb
Humans and relationships are two things, I realised, you can’t really separate from one another. So whether it is a love-hate relationship between siblings or the bittersweet one of an MIL and her DIL or even the ever-so-coveted one between a couple, we crave people and love and a bit of hate in all our lives.
And our writers, over the past ten years, have shared with us every aspect and every kind of relationship. Be it finding the first love or their soulmate or writing sassy scathing letters to a toxic MIL or even being best friends with their sisters-in-law, we have them all.