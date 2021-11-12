Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Social Issues
November 12, 2021

Rape Threat To Virat’s 10 Mnth Old By A 23y.o. IIT Graduate Is A Symptom Of A Huge Rot In Society

A rape threat isn't an accident or a consequence of anger. Nor are the internet trolls immature and young. They are well aware of what they are typing and posting.

Viswa
rape threat to Virat's daughter
Tags:

Trigger Warning: This deals with sexual violence, rape threats, and may be triggering to survivors.

Remember when we created social media sites, they asked us to prove we aren’t robots? It is necessary to keep reminding ourselves that everyone on social media is a person. Even a fake account has to be operated by some human brain.

The men who said you deserve to be raped, who asked for your nudes, or posted vulgar comments about your photos, the men who morphed your photos, are all real people. They exist among us. It is scary that people with this sick mentality exist and we are forced to accept it.

Last year, Ziva Dhoni was subject to rape threats because Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s performance left some “fans” enraged.

Anyone who feels the urge to rape someone’s daughter over lost cricket matches is not a cricket fan; not a human being. Cricketers may win the next series or the one after but what about rape culture?

A 23 year old IIT engineer from Hyderabad

Recently, India had an early exit from the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli’s ten month old daughter, Vamika, received rape threats from an anonymous account. The police tracked down that person, who tried to hide under changed usernames. It doesn’t end there.

It was 23 year old Ram Nagesh Akubathini, a graduate from IIT Hyderabad, who was preparing to study abroad. Mumbai Police arrested him. He was the typical ‘successful’ Indian in terms of education and career prospects. Education means nothing if you think a ten month old, who probably can’t recognise alphabets, should be raped. Wait, it doesn’t end here too.

His defence against this monstrosity was bizzare. His father says he was introverted since a year, spent a lot of time online and was angry when India lost to Pakistan.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

People can be angry. But anger and giving rape threats are two different things!

Tweet posted ‘accidentally’?!

His father also said that he might be having a poor eyesight. He posted the tweet “accidentally.”

None of them explains why anybody would send rape threats to a baby.

Rape threat isn’t an accident or a consequence of anger. Nor are the internet trolls immature and young. They are well aware of what they are typing and posting. Even if he didn’t want to tweet it, nothing changes because he did type that horrific tweet. And more so because he thought this.

It is a welcome step and sends out a strong message that online trolling has its limits. Anything beyond fun and entertainment will not be tolerated.

However, Ram Nagesh Akubathini remains just one of the people who regularly abuse women on social media. Women either don’t file complaints or give up after multiple attempts. If a ten month old isn’t spared by these online trolls merely because they are ‘angry’, imagine the plight of women who are active on social media.

We can only hope for similar timely amd strict action in other cases of online harassment too.

Image source: Instagram

Comments

About the Author

5 Posts | 3,433 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

The Magic Mindset : How to Find Your Happy Place

Pop Culture
November 10, 2021

Aiyyo! Meenakshi Sundareshwar Is Like A Violent Marriage Of Chicken Tikka Masala With Tomato Rasam

The Bollywood version of us Down-Vindhyans in Meenakshi Sundareshwar lacks the earthiness, that lived in flavour; feels more like a designer dressing up with a few exotic herbs thrown in, you know, just for the heck of it.

anupama_jain
Meenakshi Sundareshwar

The Bollywood version of us Down-Vindhyans in Meenakshi Sundareshwar lacks the earthiness, that lived in flavour; feels more like a designer dressing up with a few exotic herbs thrown in, you know, just for the heck of it.

Are you one of those who go to a buffet, see the mind-boggling varieties, get royally confused, and lose your appetite in the bargain?

I have a similar situation with OTT, which in my humble opinion is suffering a serious OTT syndrome. Too much content, is regularly ‘Over The Top’ with a constant ‘Overload Them Twits’ philosophy.

Read Full Article
For Young Women
November 8, 2021

Why Do Parents Lovingly Raise Daughters Only To Say They’re Not Family Anymore After Marriage?

The once happy, driven and confident Rushali became a subservient, docile and low-spirited bahu in less than two months of her marriage.

Harkiran Kaur

This is the life of my friend Rushali – a confident, talented, studious and carefree young woman who lived in Punjab.

Rushali and I became best friends in primary school and have been inseparable since. Growing up, Rushali would often talk about her parents’ sacrifices and their immense support in all the dreams she had envisioned for her future. Her infectious laughter and carefree nature gave me hope in the toughest of times, and her determination to succeed both academically and professionally was inspiring to many.

Rushali completed a Bachelor of Science in Education with the hope to become a teacher. Whilst completing her undergraduate degree, she also tutored kids in her neighbourhood to support herself. But, as soon as she turned 25, her parents started looking for a prospective groom for her even though she had plans to start her career.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues