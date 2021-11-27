I have everything going for me, yet I have this hollow feeling!

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession!
Being employed with a reputed firm gives me a sense of pride. Yet it's funny that I feel a pang of jealousy when I see someone's last day email.
We often hear people complaining about not being able to strike a good work-life balance. Over the last 3 years, I have managed to strike that balance or at least I believe so 🙂
I firmly believe that on some days work takes priority and on other days you need to make your family and yourself a priority when work is not as demanding. Then why do I have this hollow feeling?
But I have a slightly different concern. I don’t feel contented with what I have.
Am I unhappy? No, but what should I call this feeling of something missing in my life. I don’t think it is mid-life crisis. I have a loving and caring husband and an amazing son who mean the world to me. My parents are safe and healthy too.
On the work front, I was targeting a few promotions, role changes and wanted to be a part of my divisional leadership. A few weeks back, my division head communicated to me that he has decided to include me in his leadership group and my role is expanding. Wow, I was thrilled and so excited!!!
But now, in spite of all this, I still have a hollow feeling. Is it because I don’t enjoy my work and I was just chasing targets and was a part of the rat race? Now that I have got most of what I wanted, I no longer have the motivation to work?
I surely don't have the courage to quit my job. I think I am continuing to work because it gives me financial independence.
I wonder will I ever send such a mail and I start thinking about whom will I include in my last day mail and what will I feel grateful and thankful about. But why am I thinking of all this if I don’t have a reason to complain in my current role and firm?
Have any of you gone through this turmoil? If yes, I would love to hear about the choices you made. Or the changes you brought about to your routine to make your work/ life more interesting!
Image source: Still from Helicopter Eela
