Short Stories & Poetry
November 30, 2021

Girl, You Need No Validation!

Women need to stop judging themselves and looking for validation from others!

Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronha

Verdant woods
beckoned her to
walk on her chosen path
dance to the tune
she finally composed

Brilliant sunrays filtered
through passing clouds
cautioning her
don’t judge yourself
from others’ eyes

The solitary stem
recounted the tale of
the timid girl
who only wanted to
belong and merge

Uncut grasses growing wild
teased her to be reckless
for a change
enjoy living with yourself
muster your strength

Rain, sunshine, clouds
will nurture you
greens will envelope you
soil will send flowers
stand alone strong

Girl you need no validation!

Image source: Angry Indian Goddesses

About the Author

Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronha

Bindiya is a linguist, works at a diplomatic mission, is a wife, a mother, an Indian citizen who is passionate about living life to its fullest. She is actively involved in several social initiatives for read more...

29 Posts | 64,229 Views

