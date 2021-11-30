If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
Women need to stop judging themselves and looking for validation from others!
Verdant woods
beckoned her to
walk on her chosen path
dance to the tune
she finally composed
Brilliant sunrays filtered
through passing clouds
cautioning her
don’t judge yourself
from others’ eyes
The solitary stem
recounted the tale of
the timid girl
who only wanted to
belong and merge
Uncut grasses growing wild
teased her to be reckless
for a change
enjoy living with yourself
muster your strength
Rain, sunshine, clouds
will nurture you
greens will envelope you
soil will send flowers
stand alone strong
Girl you need no validation!
Image source: Angry Indian Goddesses
Bindiya is a linguist, works at a diplomatic mission, is a wife, a mother, an Indian citizen who is passionate about living life to its fullest. She is actively involved in several social initiatives for read more...
'Dr Saloni will take care of everything,' my MIL said. My cowardly husband refused to go against his mother’s wishes. I was left to fend for myself!
Some time ago, I went to a marriage ceremony with my parents. It was a very high-profile marriage – not the ones we usually were invited to – but in this case it was Ramesh uncle’s son’s marriage. Ramesh uncle was my father’s first cousin. He began his career as a humble elevator operator at the TIC business group. With his sheer hard work, grit, and the knack of sensing the right opportunities, within eighteen years he became the president of the company. My father and he were the best of friends during their school time.
Half an hour before the stipulated time, we left our house, hired an auto and reached the venue. All four of us were in our best outfits. Getting out of the auto and looking at each other, we were highly convinced that we were going to fit in just right. As we crossed the dazzling and beautiful portico, we felt very insignificant compared to the big lawn and building lying ahead.
Mother was wearing all the jewellery she had got, including the big old-fashioned necklace, earrings and shiny bangles. Father was wearing a velvet coat, brother had put on a light orange shirt with a black check coat, I myself was wearing a red salwar kurta with a net dupatta. I had put on a necklace with red beads which at the time of wearing looked very pretty to me. Now looking at the other guests, I felt all four of us must be looking like clowns who had come for a fancy-dress competition. I felt my brother and parents were also feeling self-conscious and uneasy now.
India Sweets And Spices is a film showcasing a classist NRI society and how the younger generation is trying to break the stereotypes.
I had been waiting to watch Geeta Malik’s India Sweets and Spices ever since it buzzed in the news that the film was being shot in my hometown of Atlanta.
The movie premiered at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 12, and I had the opportunity to watch a film I had been eagerly waiting for.
This mother's son identifies as a woman. She has written a beautiful post that is touching everyone's hearts. Kudos to this mom for supporting her trans girl.
Parenting often renders you with the most exhilarating as well as the most challenging experiences. Being a parent is like walking on a tight rope where you need to keep up the balance lest you fall majestically.
Every parent wants to raise a happy child. We swear by the parenting mantras of not comparing our child with anyone, to repeating to ourselves at frequent intervals, that each child is unique. But, can we actually stand by our children through their uniqueness?
As women conditioned to second guess ourselves, we are often guilty of seeking approval and validation from others for our actions and choices, undermining our own power.
In modern day India, we like to believe there is equality between the sexes. Maybe on the face of it seems so (sure, there are always exceptions), but at the core, it’s a whole lot of baloney. Can you truly argue that a woman’s education and career is given the same amount of importance as that of men in her family?
When it comes to making tough choices, women are picked as volunteers. We have limited ideas of identity for women. We have fixed ideas of what makes for good and bad women.