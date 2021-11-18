She Was No Longer The Child They Had Terrorised; They Couldn’t Do Anything To Her Now

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
But one just needed to scratch the surface, and voila! It revealed a truth bitter than medicines. People behaved like dogs in heat, panting after anybody in a skirt or a saree.
Kalyani was about to knock at her superior’s door, when the desk phone trilled. Muttering a silent curse to herself, she turned back, and proceeded to her position. There goes my plan of leaving early! She could hear him barking into the phone, and felt sorry for the person at the other end of the line. No wonder the people fear the police! Suddenly, the hair on her skin stood up. Did she hear the name right? No! It must have been a figment of her imagination. And then, she froze in her tracks. The inspector was confirming the name. Sunshine Housing Society it was!
She tottered to her desk, gasping for air.
“Kamble! You ok? You look as though you have seen a ghost!” Constable Kulkarni looked at her with concern, while biting into a vada pav.
“Yes! I am fine. Thank you!” she muttered, grabbing a glass of water, and gulping it down in one go.
Just then, Inspector Dahale barged in. “Constable Kamble and Kulkarni! You will come with me. We are going to Sunshine Housing Society in Bandra. The caller said there has been a ruckus!” He paused, “If it’s some random rich people creating a nuisance, aai shapath, I am not going to spare them for spoiling my Friday plans.”
*
The police jeep was speeding towards its destination. Rows of aesthetically constructed houses stood on either side of the street. The city of Mumbai was notorious for its space crunch, an only the affluent could afford a decent looking accommodation in posh areas. Kalyani sat in the back of the jeep. She didn’t utter a word, but her face was still pale. It couldn’t be happening! She had tried to obliterate those painful memories, but they came gushing in, like water which had freed itself from the confines of a dam.
Her mother Manjari had worked as a household help in Sunshine Housing Society. A little Kalyani used to accompany her aai during the weekends. She used to look forward to those days. The spic and span houses attracted the naïve mind. She felt ashamed of her cramped one-room dwelling in a chawl. But castles built in the air have an uncanny ability of getting demolished by a sudden spurt in maturity! In the case of Kalyani, it came swooping down on her, like a hawk taking off with a rat. She had been admiring the intricate designs of a flower vase, when it fell to the floor, shattered to smithereens.
On an impulse, Kalyani looked at her right hand. The scar was still there. Not only had she been slapped by the Saklanis, they had also traumatised the kid. And as for the vase, they ensured that they were compensated for it, by deducting Manjari’s salary. The stoic lady hadn’t complained, but had slogged like a dog, and had ensured that her only daughter get a decent education.
The jeep screeched to a halt in front of a familiar fate. She could hear Dahale muttering Flat 23D. That belonged to the Saklani family. Come on, Kalyani. You are a policewoman now! You need not fear them! With that, Constable Kalyani Kamble got down from the jeep.
Nothing had changed! The same old rickety wooden box inside which the security personnel sat, a noisy table fan whirring in the svelte heat. The garden with shrubs sans flowers! Every morning, before dawn, the residents would move around like ghosts, and pluck them. Maybe God was happy with them, for they never seemed to lack in wealth.
The lift stopped at the 23rd floor. Kalyani stepped out, and turned right automatically.
“How did you know it?” asked Kulkarni. Kalyani kept mum.
How many times had she seen this? It had always been her aai cleaning up the mess.
Paper cups, cigarette butts, vomit. There were even a couple of broken flower pots, the mud spilling out, oddly angled flowers with broken stems. And then because it was all so depressing, the overturned plastic chairs and food half-eaten on Styrofoam plates, she knew in that moment that she would have to make up her mind about it all. Did she really want to be here? A part of her wanted to throw up, and exit this goddamn place. Another voice whispered to her to stay put, and face it like a hero. Her past was beyond her.
Her ears perked up when she heard the drawling voice of Sheela Saklani. There she was! Dressed as elegantly as ever in a sequinned gown, she glided to the scene, and whispered in a rather embarrassed tone. “I am so sorry, Inspector. The neighbours might have called you. I apologise profusely for this. The party went a little out of control.” She chuckled, and continued, “But I have taken care of it. The guests have left.”
Her eyes met Kalyani’s for a second. And then, she turned her attention to Inspector Dahale. She hadn’t recognised Kalyani. And why should she? The family hadn’t seen her after that incident with the vase!
Kalyani didn’t hear what the inspector was saying to Saklani. She looked around, and had to stop herself from chuckling. To think she had yearned for those weekends in this façade. She had been blown away by the wealth and the veneer of sophistication that masked those made-up faces! But one just needed to scratch the surface, and voila! It revealed a truth bitter than medicines. People behaved like dogs in heat, panting after anybody in a skirt or a saree. Kalyani could have rattled off the happenings without pausing for breath. Mr. Saklani would have touched a girl inappropriately, or a guest might have thrown a fit for the cheap quality of alcohol. Down several pegs, some might have puked on the fake Persian carpet. Dustbins? What are they? Something for the lowly middle-class!
Kalyani sighed, and realised that Inspector Dahale was taking leave of Mrs Saklani. As she crossed the gate, she turned back one final time. She mentally thanked her aai for her upbringing, and her beloved Ganpati that she wasn’t born amongst these ‘beasts’. With that, she got into the jeep.
This story had been shortlisted for our October 2021 Muse of the Month short fiction contest. The juror, Himanjali Sankar has commented: “An impactful story, visual and tense, which takes us through one evening in the life of the protagonist which helps her and, by extension, her readers come to certain conclusions about life and how our childhoods don’t leave us till we understand the true meaning of what we went through as children.”
Image source: shutterstock
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am a boring IT professional, lost in the monotonous world of Excel. So, I seek refuge in Word, pun intended.
And.. I am a crazy cat person, a badge I proudly flaunt. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Sixty-two year old Chutni Mahato went from being tagged a 'dayan' to rescuing 125 women from 'Dayan Pratha' (witch-hunt) in Jharkhand!
Chutni Mahato was conferred the Padma Shri Award on November 9, 2021. Tears roll down her cheeks whenever she recalls the darkest days of her life. Back then, 62-year-old Chutni Mahato was not the woman she is today.
She was branded a dayan (witch) and humiliated by her own people. But she fought back and saved the lives of 125 women from the clutches of ‘dayan pratha’ (witch hunt).
A 12-year-old girl hailing from Bholadih village was married off, thanks to the customs that have always been unfair to women. One dark day changed her life forever. In 1995, Chutni Mahato was declared a dayan (witch) by the villagers. The reason being, the ill health of the daughter of her brother-in-law.
I somehow woke up and all I could see was my uncle in front of me with his pants undone. My shirt was ridden up, exposing my chest, and my trousers were undone as well.
Trigger Warning: This has child sexual abuse, violence against women, and may be triggering for survivors.
Growing up our parents always try to make sure that we are raised in a protected environment. They try to shield you from the monsters who are waiting to pounce on you whenever given an opportunity. But little does one know that these monsters do appear, and they appear at the most unexpected of times and there is no one to protect you then.
I have faced four monsters in four different stages of my life, and all of them have left a deep scar.
Even as as she said it, she tried to clamp down on her thumping heart, the rush of blood a roar in her ear, or so she imagined. She was desperate not to lose the caller.
Even as as she said it, she tried to clamp down on her thumping heart, the rush of blood a roar in her ear, or so she imagined. She was desperate not to lose the caller.
Our Muse of the Month series this year focus on stories that pass the Bechdel test, and are written on inspiration from a new prompt every month. This month, the prompt was “Normal Is Overrated”, and the story should pass the Bechdel Test, that is,
The fourth winner of our January 2018 Muse of the Month contest is Manishi.
The experience of love can make you blossom in a million colours. On the other hand, heartbreak can be searing. But, can it be that the one who breaks your heart might also have his own private pain?
The experience of love can make you blossom in a million colours. On the other hand, heartbreak can be searing. But, can it be that the one who breaks your heart might also have his own private pain?
She once loved a boy.
When she was five,
She knew love when she saw it.
At five, she knew the meaning of life,
Was him.
His eyes…
She counted the flecks and dots of the celestial painting of his eyes.
She awakened to his sunshine.
And she never walked on the ground anymore,
Never really adhered to the laws of gravity,
She always cascaded from one rainbow to the next,
Between puffs of clouds,
Flitting across,
Never being,
Always fleeing.
Feeling,
Living.
Life in HD colours.
She knew that the sun rose for her,
And the wind painted million colors across her face,
And she knew she would live to hear the break of dawn that would whisper their names,
As softly,
As the sound of the sea trapped in a pretty white conch,
She breathed love.
She grew wings,
Larger than life,
And was always in the media res,
Of things unexplained.
At twenty,
Like the newly blossomed cotton fields,
She burst apart,
She rose in pieces,
She flew higher than the mortals,
Life moved seconds slower
Slowly fuller,
Drop by drop
Her heart was full,
And love fuller.
She was a fly trapped in the solid amber of life.
She once loved a boy like that.
In serendipity.
Like the perfect swipe of axe over dreams,
One phone call.
Shattered everything.
Shattered a lifetime of love,
That had been born in the heart of a five year old and bloomed to life in a twenty year old.
Her rainbows faded to a dull monochrome,
And gravity was a heartless bitch,
Even to someone who used to fly before.
The clouds were limp and sad and her windows never held light to her dreams anymore.
The sun never rose for her and the wind did everything but paint her face in a million colors,
The dawn never fully broke anymore and even if it did,
It was not to whisper their names like from the underside of a conch that captured the sound of the sea,
Her wings flapped low,
Her eyes dull,
And her cotton fields burdened by too much fruit and too little harvest and the fly staggered from the shattered amber of life,
To only drag its lifeless form to nowhere really.
They had never talked.
Not so much.
It had always been the play of eyes,
And melodies whispering in perfect harmony against the consistent chords of life.
The intense struggling of tense love pulling at the hearts,
Tying them together in one cord,
And discord,
Arose from the minute,
Eyes stopped and words started,
And she was never so stooped,
Never so stalled,
Never so lifeless,
As from the day he had chosen not to call.
With her head held upright and stance solid,
She rose above the fall,
Gathered her pieces,
And moved on.
Realizing life was ok minus the rainbows and million colors,
And gravity was a heartless bitch to all,
She fell, she rose,
Without the drama of it all.
Her wings grew strong but were tattered and patch worked in places and she knew it was ok.
Her words struck discord and sometimes failed,
And her amber broke into tiny shards and still she knew,
It was ok.
It was ok to live life at normal speed,
It was ok to have monochrome rainbows,
Colourless winds,
And she was the messy survivor.
Anchoring hope,
Throwing herself to servitude,
She became an anchor.
An anchor that drowned to save lives,
Not breathing love, just breathing peace.
Just touching the broken pieces of Amber,
Once in a while.
Telling herself,
Her changed self,
She once loved a boy.
She once loved a boy like that.
All that she never knew or never would know:
She never knew his oblivion.
His frazzled mind that grappled for support,
Needed a life support,
Taunted and tortured to submission,
And he had traded his sanity for love.
And he had once loved her.
Seen her in HD colors and she had lightened up his every possible horizons.
He had been a boy in love.
All of that was reduced to an ashen dream,
That was locked in mid action in his amber of life.
He once loved a girl who never saw this coming.
And it was ok.
They were just another two flies, trapped and untrapped in the amber of life.
Life could go on.
But she once loved a boy like that.
And that is all that matters now.
Image source: heartbreak by Shutterstock.