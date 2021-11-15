Toxic Men Are making Crude Jokes About Malala’s Marriage On Social Media, Coz For Them Marriage Only Equals Sex

It is their toxic, violent masculinity, which makes them say things most women would not say. It is an act of publicly saying they see women as naked bodies in their minds and that women should know this.
When news broke of Malala Yousafzai’s wedding, social media was divided into those who were happy for her, having seen her grow up from a determined young girl into an equally determined young woman, and those who were criticising her.
The latter were a large majority, and their issue was not just with the fact that Malala had, not very long ago, called out marriage as an unnecessary institution, and now she was getting married. It was something deeper, more malignant, more all-pervasive in most patriarchal societies.
And then I began seeing posts like this vile one I came across on Facebook. Screenshot here.
When I started seeing people criticising Malala Yousoufzai on getting married, I knew this was coming.
Yes, she had said that about marriage being an unnecessary institution and then herself got married. I know everyone around me who has got married, has said this at some point of their life. People often end up doing the same things they don’t think should exist an in ideal world. On top of that, she never said she hates marriage and will never do it, she only questioned why marriage should be as important as it is considered to be.
I knew that this criticism of Malala will never be limited to her ‘being a hypocrite’, but that it will invite all islamophobia, misogyny, and the special hatred towards muslim women to the surface.
And the thing people chose to make fun of was not her politics, not her changing stance, but her having sex, even if in a marriage.
Marriage in the imagination of men is primarily about sex. When men think of women having sex, they never think of it as a mutual act, they see it as “it being done on them”. Sex in the imagination of most men is violent, it is an imposition on woman that the men are entitled to. Women are told that if they choose marriage of their own volition, they are “secretly wanting sex” and that it is “such a shameful desire”.
Jokes are their way to exert power over women they cannot shame otherwise. This is the reason the most so called ‘upholders of social propriety’ among men are ones making most offensive jokes. It is their toxic, violent masculinity, which makes them say things most women would not say. It is an act of publicly saying they see women as naked bodies in their minds and that women should know this.
In the minds of most men, this will keep men ahead of women who don’t want to be laughed at. This will keep their hegemony on sexual talk and sex intact.
A rape threat isn't an accident or a consequence of anger. Nor are the internet trolls immature and young. They are well aware of what they are typing and posting.
Trigger Warning: This deals with sexual violence, rape threats, and may be triggering to survivors.
Remember when we created social media sites, they asked us to prove we aren’t robots? It is necessary to keep reminding ourselves that everyone on social media is a person. Even a fake account has to be operated by some human brain.
The men who said you deserve to be raped, who asked for your nudes, or posted vulgar comments about your photos, the men who morphed your photos, are all real people. They exist among us. It is scary that people with this sick mentality exist and we are forced to accept it.
What is the pressing need to make characters South Indian, really when their culture isn’t pivotal to the story? And when the makers haven’t spent a minute learning about the culture or the language except the word Ayyo?
If you are a Bollywood director and have decided to make a movie either set in South India or with South Indian protagonists, all you need are coconuts, Kanjeevaram silks, mallipoo (jasmine flowers) and a few litres of coconut oil. You definitely don’t need to research the cultural setting or the language that is clearly foreign to you and neither do you need representation or advisors from the community on the set to guide you.
It is 2021 and yet, film makers like Vivek Soni and Karan Johar think it ok to make a film set in Madurai (Maduraai as the protoganists in the film pronounce) with zero knowledge of the Tamizh mileu.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a disaster from the get go. The lead cast has no representation from the Tamizh community and the film is replete with stereotypes. As a Tamilian myself, I have put together a few quick points for you, if you are a Bollywood filmmaker and somehow can’t control the itch to set the movie in South India.
A book about a young girl's struggle in a remote area in Pakistan, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala's autobiography I Am Malala is much more than inspiring.
A book about hope, passion and a young girl’s struggle in a remote area in Pakistan, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai’s autobiography written along with Christina Lamb is much more than inspiring. It stays on a long time after you have read it.
There are books that interest you; some entertain, some remain with you for a long time, while some carve a deep imprint on your mind as they are more than just inspiring. Malala Yousafzai’s autobiography, I am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and was Shot by the Taliban (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, 2013) is one such read.
You have to read it to believe what this young lady from a remote province in Pakistan went through and how she overcame all odds, even a life threatening attack on her, to become an advocate for girls’ right to education.
Here is a feminist review of the movie 'He named me Malala.' The girl who dared to stand against the Taliban because she wanted to go to school.
Doing a feminist review of a film on Malala was a tricky thing. Malala hands down is a female icon, an inspiration for millions of girls around the world and yet she never identified herself as a feminist. Perhaps she was too young to identify herself with any sort of ism at all. She was just a brave kid who wanted to go to school.
So Malala’s story didn’t have a feminist narrative and I didn’t expect this film to have one either. But it turned out relevant on two major counts. Firstly, it indirectly reveals that Malala’s fight was about feminism after all; and secondly, it makes an important point that religious extremism and terrorism everywhere is largely about controlling and oppressing women, be it Taliban in Afghanistan or Boko Haram in Nigeria.