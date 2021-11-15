Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Newsmakers
November 15, 2021

Toxic Men Are making Crude Jokes About Malala’s Marriage On Social Media, Coz For Them Marriage Only Equals Sex

It is their toxic, violent masculinity, which makes them say things most women would not say. It is an act of publicly saying they see women as naked bodies in their minds and that women should know this.

Mohini
Tags:

When news broke of Malala Yousafzai’s wedding, social media was divided into those who were happy for her, having seen her grow up from a determined young girl into an equally determined young woman, and those who were criticising her.

The latter were a large majority, and their issue was not just with the fact that Malala had, not very long ago, called out marriage as an unnecessary institution, and now she was getting married. It was something deeper, more malignant, more all-pervasive in most patriarchal societies.

And then I began seeing posts like this vile one I came across on Facebook. Screenshot here.

When I started seeing people criticising Malala Yousoufzai on getting married, I knew this was coming.

Yes, she had said that about marriage being an unnecessary institution and then herself got married. I know everyone around me who has got married, has said this at some point of their life. People often end up doing the same things they don’t think should exist an in ideal world. On top of that, she never said she hates marriage and will never do it, she only questioned why marriage should be as important as it is considered to be.

I knew that this criticism of Malala will never be limited to her ‘being a hypocrite’, but that it will invite all islamophobia, misogyny, and the special hatred towards muslim women to the surface.

For most men, marriage=sex

And the thing people chose to make fun of was not her politics, not her changing stance, but her having sex, even if in a marriage.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Marriage in the imagination of men is primarily about sex. When men think of women having sex, they never think of it as a mutual act, they see it as “it being done on them”. Sex in the imagination of most men is violent, it is an imposition on woman that the men are entitled to. Women are told that if they choose marriage of their own volition, they are “secretly wanting sex” and that it is “such a shameful desire”.

Jokes are their way to exert power over women they cannot shame otherwise. This is the reason the most so called ‘upholders of social propriety’ among men are ones making most offensive jokes. It is their toxic, violent masculinity, which makes them say things most women would not say. It is an act of publicly saying they see women as naked bodies in their minds and that women should know this.

In the minds of most men, this will keep men ahead of women who don’t want to be laughed at. This will keep their hegemony on sexual talk and sex intact.

Image source: Twitter

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Comments

About the Author

Mohini

Mohini is a resident of Delhi, pursuing MA Development at Azim Premji University. She has worked with social movements and as a translator. Her interests include hindi poetry, classic cinema and understanding the world through read more...

1 Posts | 62 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

The Magic Mindset : How to Find Your Happy Place

Social Issues
November 12, 2021

Rape Threat To Virat’s 10 Mnth Old By A 23y.o. IIT Graduate Is A Symptom Of A Huge Rot In Society

A rape threat isn't an accident or a consequence of anger. Nor are the internet trolls immature and young. They are well aware of what they are typing and posting.

Viswa
rape threat to Virat's daughter

Trigger Warning: This deals with sexual violence, rape threats, and may be triggering to survivors.

Remember when we created social media sites, they asked us to prove we aren’t robots? It is necessary to keep reminding ourselves that everyone on social media is a person. Even a fake account has to be operated by some human brain.

The men who said you deserve to be raped, who asked for your nudes, or posted vulgar comments about your photos, the men who morphed your photos, are all real people. They exist among us. It is scary that people with this sick mentality exist and we are forced to accept it.

Read Full Article
Pop Culture
November 14, 2021

Bollywood, Learn Your South India Well Before You Make A Movie About Us; Regards, A Tamilian

What is the pressing need to make characters South Indian, really when their culture isn’t pivotal to the story? And when the makers haven’t spent a minute learning about the culture or the language except the word Ayyo?

Poornima Kulathu

If you are a Bollywood director and have decided to make a movie either set in South India or with South Indian protagonists, all you need are coconuts, Kanjeevaram silks, mallipoo (jasmine flowers) and a few litres of coconut oil. You definitely don’t need to research the cultural setting or the language that is clearly foreign to you and neither do you need representation or advisors from the community on the set to guide you.

It is 2021 and yet, film makers like Vivek Soni and Karan Johar think it ok to make a film set in Madurai (Maduraai as the protoganists in the film pronounce) with zero knowledge of the Tamizh mileu.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a disaster from the get go. The lead cast has no representation from the Tamizh community and the film is replete with stereotypes. As a Tamilian myself, I have put together a few quick points for you, if you are a Bollywood filmmaker and somehow can’t control the itch to set the movie in South India.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues