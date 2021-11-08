Why Do Parents Lovingly Raise Daughters Only To Say They’re Not Family Anymore After Marriage?

The once happy, driven and confident Rushali became a subservient, docile and low-spirited bahu in less than two months of her marriage.
This is the life of my friend Rushali – a confident, talented, studious and carefree young woman who lived in Punjab.
Rushali and I became best friends in primary school and have been inseparable since. Growing up, Rushali would often talk about her parents’ sacrifices and their immense support in all the dreams she had envisioned for her future. Her infectious laughter and carefree nature gave me hope in the toughest of times, and her determination to succeed both academically and professionally was inspiring to many.
Rushali completed a Bachelor of Science in Education with the hope to become a teacher. Whilst completing her undergraduate degree, she also tutored kids in her neighbourhood to support herself. But, as soon as she turned 25, her parents started looking for a prospective groom for her even though she had plans to start her career.
After meeting a couple of boys, the parents liked one who seemed progressive, earned a decent salary, and belonged to the same caste (a really important criteria for them). Rushali met this boy for a few hours and said yes to this rishta after being assured she would still be able to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher once married. She called me excitedly when her rishta had been sealed. She had found a partner who would support her in all life decisions, and most importantly, her career aspirations.
The once happy, driven and confident Rushali became a subservient, docile, and low-spirited bahu in less than two months of her marriage. All her dreams had vanished and her education held zero importance, because her only purpose now was to cook, clean, and serve her parents-in-law.
She realised that her husband’s words were empty promises. He didn’t actually want her to work, but merely saw her as a (future) mother of his children. He went on business trips overseas and had fun with his friends every chance he got. But, Rushali had all colours sucked from her life. There was no support for her dreams – neither from her husband nor her in-laws.
As she tearfully recounted all this to me over a casual phone call, I asked her why she hadn’t talked to her parents about the ordeal she was facing – an unsupportive husband who didn’t have time for her let alone listen to her goals and ambitions, and parents-in-law who taunted her constantly. Rushali’s father is a prominent financial analyst in the city and could help her find a job without any hesitation.
I was shocked to hear that her father, who had lovingly raised her for 25 years, had blatantly replied that she has another family now and that any of her concerns are not his problem. She is no longer a part of his family.
A girl who spent 25 years with her parents (but has only been married for a few months and lives in a different house) is suddenly not considered family anymore by the very people who raised her and cared for her needs. She doesn’t feel at home at her husband’s house because her self-esteem, confidence and chutzpah to make an impact in this world deteriorated since she got married. So, what is ‘home’ for girls like Rushali? What is their haven? Why do parents lovingly raise their daughters only to say they’re not family anymore?
Why is it okay for boys to progress in their career but girls like Rushali remain trapped in their miserable, toxic lives and have to obliterate their personal dreams from not just their minds but their psyche? For girls like Rushali, divorce is not an option. So where will she go? Her parents don’t consider her family anymore and have no interest in her career, and she doesn’t have the finances to support herself. Parents who had spent 35 lakhs at their daughter’s wedding don’t see her career as an investment or her source of happiness.
Instead of viewing women as socially battered or home-wreckers, why can’t we see them as socially EMPOWERED if they choose to prioritise themselves, their dreams, their hobbies and ultimately their happiness? Why can’t our home always be our home even after getting married?
Until we understand this, Rushalis of India will continue to suffer at the hands of patriarchy.
*Names, occupations and places have been changed to protect identities.
Image source: VeronikaPujari on pixabay
There would be tea cups, snack plates, and glasses lying all around the house because it’s the “maid’s responsibility” and NOW MINE to clean up after them.
Today I saw our domestic help spreading the innerwear of my 35-year old sister-in-law on the clothes line and a thought came to mind. Shouldn’t some basic life skills be a part of our daily routine rather than putting it on the maid? I mean washing inners of someone else can be disgusting even if it is put in the washing machine. My husband too behaves the same way, and I find it very disgusting.
My mom taught me how to clean my inners when I was just 10 years old and here 30+ aged people cannot do it? In fact I pointed it out that here at home it’s ok, but what if they have to go somewhere for office work, how will they manage?
As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard.
Her head pounded so hard that she could actually feel it in every part of her body.
She’d barely slept all night. It wasn’t just the collective sounds coming from next to her – like a bee buzzing around a light source or the rattling of pebbles inside a tin can – AKA her husband snoring all night. The napkin had flooded and needed changing at least three times last night even as she felt constipated and bloated.
Having gone over 24 hours with absolutely no sleep whatsoever, Nisha got up at 5.30am in the morning for yet another day. As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard. And clutched her stomach as she winced painfully.
From blaming herself to finding reasons for their behaviour, she had analysed everything and came to the conclusion that there was no compatibility between her parents.
Jeevni heard her parents quarrel again. She closed the doors of her room, thinking for the umpteenth time, what could have gone wrong between her parents…
As any arranged marriage in those times, they had a proper horoscope match before tying the knot. If only she could meet those so-called future telling astrologers now…
The following is a mixture of fact and fiction. This incidence of child sex abuse did take place some 25 years back and the school authorities were indeed very understanding. I came to hear of it through reliable sources and has remained with me ever since. However, the circumstances that led to intimacy between the teen ager and the abuser are imaginary – well not entirely – I may call it a kind of guess work based on what I heard. Please read on-
She was a mere child. Let me call her X although names do not matter. Like other little girls of her age she played with dolls, got them married, distributed sugar candies since she was guddi s mother’ and her friend who was gudda s mother’ would act difficult. There would be a round of negotiations and finally her guddi would leave for her husband s home and all would be well. If only fate had been kind to her and all had been well with her
In fact all was well till Uncle T moved into the house next door. He was a nice person though. He let the girls play in his garden and watched them from his verandah. He sometimes treated them to chocolates and snacks. His wife was a quiet person and did not talk much. X was his favorite among the girls. Long after the group left she would sit on his lap listening to stories from a book of fairy tales. He would call her his Cinderella and ask her to let him be her Prince charming. However, X felt that aunt T did not like her staying back after her friends left. She would be bent on sending her home sometimes in the middle of a story. She would imagine that like Cinderella she had to leave in the middle of an interesting session. She decided that aunt T was like Cinderella s step mother and it was natural that she did not like her much. She was indeed very happy when aunt T had to go to attend to her ailing mother. Aunt T however informed X s mother of her trip and hinted that it was not advisable to let X waste her time listening to stories since her final exams were approaching.