If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession!

Feminist
November 26, 2021

Are We Still Fighting For Women’s Equality?

Why do women have less value in this society and always refrained from equal rules, rights, and opportunity, someone who has more power is so powerless?

aparna mishra

Why do women have less value in this society and always refrain from equal rules, rights, and opportunity, someone who has more power is so powerless?

Sometimes I’m amazed and angry at people who treat women as second-class citizens. They pass judgment on them without knowing her side of the story.

Even worse, “their best hobby,” telling her what she should and shouldn’t do. Why should she put everyone else’s needs or happiness ahead of her own? Why can’t we just see her as a person, just like a man?

Why being a woman is so cursed? In most cases, we are not even treated as human beings but just a machine to work and procreate, a means to fulfill a man’s desire.

The biggest achievement is always highlighted being a good mother, a good wife, and a good daughter, that’s it, that’s all we are.

Just a suffix, always in a supporting cast never the main lead of our own life always behind a masculine misogynist whose name should be enough for both of us.

We don’t need a name or even an independent, individually, we are identified/defined by our role or relationship with a man in this patriarchal society.

Why are we women being treated as unworthy of having equal rights!

I am just after the reason why we women are treated as unworthy of having equal rights, same as men even in the 21st century.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Is it because we have a vagina instead of a penis, or that we have been given an extra superpower to create life inside us if we choose to, shouldn’t that make us a bit more powerful or say special than men.

Then why do we have so little value in this society and don’t even deserve equal rules, rights, and opportunity, someone who has more power is so powerless.

It’s so ironic and serious, that if we don’t balance this proportion now then not just us but our daughters and their daughters, a whole upcoming century is going to face the consequences, as we are facing results of our ancestors’ best policy “to avoid, ignore, endure and suffer in silence”.

Raise your voice!

So please raise your voice whenever you can against any and every inequality you have ever faced, no matter big or small, in your home, work, outside in the world, by your parents, spouse, siblings, children’s, friends, colleagues, or even by a stranger.

If not for yourself, then for every girl out there who is facing similar or worse treatment simply for being a girl and is waiting to be encouraged and motivated to speak up.

Let’s show her she is not alone because working together is the only way we can try to make things better for ourselves and future generations, and by raising our voices so loudly that everyone will hear us one day.

Image Source: Still From Pink

Comments

About the Author

1 Posts | 51 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Stories From Moms
November 23, 2021

Why Men Never Notice Any Chores That Need To Be Done And Women ‘Take Longer To Get Ready’

I looked at my watch. I had taken 15 mins to get ready, including hair wash and make up and clothes. By the time my friends got ready and we all could leave, it was 9pm. We reached the venue at 10pm.

Hema Gopinathan

I was attending a male friend’s wedding in a different city many years ago. For the first time, I was out on a holiday by myself, sans family, sans children. I was given a solo room in a club while my friends, all men, were sharing, two to a room. I was so thrilled at being out on my own for a couple of days, that I had a luxurious bath, washed my hair, got dressed (it was the ‘bachelors’ party that night), put on some makeup and checked the time. It was about 7.40 pm. We were all to leave for the venue of the party at 8.

I laughed looking at the time. I had not had the luxury of being ahead of time for many years. Normally, I’d have to bathe the kids, figure out their clothes, dress one, then another, and finally throw stuff on myself and when I’d step out ready to leave one kid would want to go to the bathroom. Sometimes another would spill something on themselves.

By the time I’d exit the door, I’d find the rest of the family, their faces dark as thunder on account of my tardiness – “Hema can never be on time,” was the refrain.

Read Full Article
Short Stories & Poetry
November 22, 2021

Papa’s Second Chance

Mummy sighed. She opened her mouth, then clammed up. On her face, writ large was resignation. Defeat. A pause, pregnant with regret. She turned away from me, perhaps to hide her tears.

Lalitha Ramanathan

Mummy sighed. She opened her mouth, then clammed up. On her face, writ large was resignation. Defeat. A pause, pregnant with regret. She turned away from me, perhaps to hide her tears.

The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women. 

Lalitha Ramanathan is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “A story of complexities within families, of growing understanding, resentments harboured over years, and the understanding and empathy that follows. The story traces quite an emotional trajectory and does this in interesting ways.”

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues