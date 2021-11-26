Are We Still Fighting For Women’s Equality?

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession!
Why do women have less value in this society and always refrained from equal rules, rights, and opportunity, someone who has more power is so powerless?
Why do women have less value in this society and always refrain from equal rules, rights, and opportunity, someone who has more power is so powerless?
Sometimes I’m amazed and angry at people who treat women as second-class citizens. They pass judgment on them without knowing her side of the story.
Even worse, “their best hobby,” telling her what she should and shouldn’t do. Why should she put everyone else’s needs or happiness ahead of her own? Why can’t we just see her as a person, just like a man?
Why being a woman is so cursed? In most cases, we are not even treated as human beings but just a machine to work and procreate, a means to fulfill a man’s desire.
The biggest achievement is always highlighted being a good mother, a good wife, and a good daughter, that’s it, that’s all we are.Just a suffix, always in a supporting cast never the main lead of our own life always behind a masculine misogynist whose name should be enough for both of us.
We don’t need a name or even an independent, individually, we are identified/defined by our role or relationship with a man in this patriarchal society.
Why are we women being treated as unworthy of having equal rights!
I am just after the reason why we women are treated as unworthy of having equal rights, same as men even in the 21st century.
Is it because we have a vagina instead of a penis, or that we have been given an extra superpower to create life inside us if we choose to, shouldn’t that make us a bit more powerful or say special than men.
Then why do we have so little value in this society and don’t even deserve equal rules, rights, and opportunity, someone who has more power is so powerless.
It’s so ironic and serious, that if we don’t balance this proportion now then not just us but our daughters and their daughters, a whole upcoming century is going to face the consequences, as we are facing results of our ancestors’ best policy “to avoid, ignore, endure and suffer in silence”.
Raise your voice!
So please raise your voice whenever you can against any and every inequality you have ever faced, no matter big or small, in your home, work, outside in the world, by your parents, spouse, siblings, children’s, friends, colleagues, or even by a stranger.
If not for yourself, then for every girl out there who is facing similar or worse treatment simply for being a girl and is waiting to be encouraged and motivated to speak up.
Let’s show her she is not alone because working together is the only way we can try to make things better for ourselves and future generations, and by raising our voices so loudly that everyone will hear us one day.
Image Source: Still From Pink
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
I looked at my watch. I had taken 15 mins to get ready, including hair wash and make up and clothes. By the time my friends got ready and we all could leave, it was 9pm. We reached the venue at 10pm.
I was attending a male friend’s wedding in a different city many years ago. For the first time, I was out on a holiday by myself, sans family, sans children. I was given a solo room in a club while my friends, all men, were sharing, two to a room. I was so thrilled at being out on my own for a couple of days, that I had a luxurious bath, washed my hair, got dressed (it was the ‘bachelors’ party that night), put on some makeup and checked the time. It was about 7.40 pm. We were all to leave for the venue of the party at 8.
I laughed looking at the time. I had not had the luxury of being ahead of time for many years. Normally, I’d have to bathe the kids, figure out their clothes, dress one, then another, and finally throw stuff on myself and when I’d step out ready to leave one kid would want to go to the bathroom. Sometimes another would spill something on themselves.
By the time I’d exit the door, I’d find the rest of the family, their faces dark as thunder on account of my tardiness – “Hema can never be on time,” was the refrain.
Mummy sighed. She opened her mouth, then clammed up. On her face, writ large was resignation. Defeat. A pause, pregnant with regret. She turned away from me, perhaps to hide her tears.
Mummy sighed. She opened her mouth, then clammed up. On her face, writ large was resignation. Defeat. A pause, pregnant with regret. She turned away from me, perhaps to hide her tears.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Lalitha Ramanathan is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “A story of complexities within families, of growing understanding, resentments harboured over years, and the understanding and empathy that follows. The story traces quite an emotional trajectory and does this in interesting ways.”
Allow her...let her... Enough of such language that pleads. Women, rise up your arms and reach for the sky. Dare to reach beyond what you think you can!
Allow her…let her… Enough of such language that pleads. Women, rise up your arms and reach for the sky. Dare to reach beyond what you think you can!
Am I asking for too much? Is it too difficult to accept the fact that a woman should live her life in her own terms? Is it not doable that she makes her own choices and everyone accepts it with much needed poise and dignity?
No, I am not even talking here about the big things in life you see. I am trying to tap the mundane, just the basic, something that is routine, her right. Is that still very difficult?
Shaming women for asserting themselves and calling them 'bad' girls happens all the time. But I would rather do my thing than be one of the good girls!
Shaming women for asserting themselves and calling them ‘bad’ girls happens all the time. But I would rather do my thing than be one of the good girls!
There is something about Indian society and its obsession with good girls. We often tell young girls that if you are silent and giving, you are good. And then, you are loved. In other words, we tell young girls that if you are good, you would be loved. Good basically means being nice, polite and giving.
Growing up in the ’90’s these were the lessons taught to me. Good girls are not taught that boundaries are to be drawn. They are there for everyone, and she is loved by everyone. And popular media stressed on this thought.