A Personal Experience Revealed Two Faces Of A Coin And Left Some Unanswered Questions…

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
When I travelled in a crowded auto-rickshaw one day, I came across two men who differed by thinking and behavior. One harassed me and the other one helped me!
In life, as girls, we have to face such unpleasant things which men may never realize. And sadly, there are these things for which only a man is responsible. I am talking about eve-teasing. Yes! The topic that is brought up a lot but still unsolved.
No matter how modern our society becomes, this problem is one that remains as such for eternity. But I have had a personal experience that makes me believe that there is as much good in the world as there is evil.
I want to mention an incident that happened to me. I was 17, when I came away from my home and family to study in a medical college. The place where I was residing was a few kilometers away from my college. Auto-rickshaws used to take around 20 minutes.
Our institute was a group of 15 colleges. There were engineering, polytechnic, nursing, and other students traveling with us in auto-rickshaws. I was completely new in that environment. I had neither travelled alone in public transport nor had such a concern with strangers.
That was the time when I was constantly homesick and under great stress regarding the huge syllabus and exhausting practical work. One fine day, I was going to my college in the morning. I called my travel partner, my classmate but she was on leave that day. I had to rush as I was somewhat late for my first lecture. After all, I had to prepare food myself and I did the little cleaning work in the morning itself. The attendance scenario was a bit strict and I didn’t want to miss it. I hurriedly reached the auto stand. The students were getting packed in the vehicles.
Finally, I managed to spurt into one last seat remaining in the fully-loaded auto-rickshaw. We were six people sitting adjacent to each other. Most of them were boys. I was trying to catch my breath and hoping to reach on time. I started daydreaming about the peaceful days spent with my mom and those hectic lab procedures. After a couple of minutes, my thoughts were interrupted when I noticed that the boy sitting next to me turned his head backward and at the same time brushed his face on my neck. I was startled, felt yuck and embarrassed. But I assumed that it must have happened by mistake as we were sitting very crowded.
But to my shock, after a while, he did it again. It did not take me long to understand that he was doing all this deliberately. There was no room to move even an inch. My heart was thumping fast. I was feeling very insulted but could not utter a word. I froze and kept sitting there like an idiot. I got very nervous dreading his intentions, as I was sure he would do it again. What a shameless and ridiculous person he was! My stressed mind was unable to find any solution.
I was confined in my rage when I saw the guy sitting in front of me. He had a handkerchief tied on his face. Only his eyes which were giving a concerned look were visible. He gestured and asked me to sit in his seat. I felt uncomfortable but was willing to accept his suggestion. But how? It did not seem possible to change the seat in such a crowd. To my surprise, he had the solution for that; he got up and sat on the small connector rod at the side of the auto-rickshaw and I shifted to his seat.
He de-boarded after a few minutes. I too reached my college. I was not able to see his face, ask his name, or say thank you. But still, I was proud of him and my heart filled with gratitude. He was a man with respect in his heart and etiquettes in his behavior. He showed great intelligence and presence of mind. Without creating pageantry or disgracing me further, he helped me to come out of that situation.
That incident reminded me of a saying by Tulsi Das Ji, “tulsi is sansar me bhanti bhanti ke log” which means there are different kinds of people in this world. The guy who was harassing me and the one who helped me: both were students, of about the same age and possibly from good families. Yet how different the thinking and the behavior of the two were!
With time I learned to tackle these kinds of situations by myself and also sometimes raised my voice against these insulting eve-teasing incidents. But one thing that still bothers me is that albeit boys cannot be in place of girls, but mothers and sisters are in everyone’s house. Those who misbehave outside, do they stare in the same way when the women of their house are going towards the bathroom or when they have not taken the dupatta or they have bowed down for some work? No, it does not happen. Then why do some people leave their manners as soon as they come out of their house?
I have shared a real incident from my life. I know all the ladies can relate. Please share your views in the comment box.
Image source: still from Pink
I am dental surgeon by profession and a writer by passion. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
What is the pressing need to make characters South Indian, really when their culture isn’t pivotal to the story? And when the makers haven’t spent a minute learning about the culture or the language except the word Ayyo?
If you are a Bollywood director and have decided to make a movie either set in South India or with South Indian protagonists, all you need are coconuts, Kanjeevaram silks, mallipoo (jasmine flowers) and a few litres of coconut oil. You definitely don’t need to research the cultural setting or the language that is clearly foreign to you and neither do you need representation or advisors from the community on the set to guide you.
It is 2021 and yet, film makers like Vivek Soni and Karan Johar think it ok to make a film set in Madurai (Maduraai as the protoganists in the film pronounce) with zero knowledge of the Tamizh mileu.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a disaster from the get go. The lead cast has no representation from the Tamizh community and the film is replete with stereotypes. As a Tamilian myself, I have put together a few quick points for you, if you are a Bollywood filmmaker and somehow can’t control the itch to set the movie in South India.
Sixty-two year old Chutni Mahato went from being tagged a 'dayan' to rescuing 125 women from 'Dayan Pratha' (witch-hunt) in Jharkhand!
Chutni Mahato was conferred the Padma Shri Award on November 9, 2021. Tears roll down her cheeks whenever she recalls the darkest days of her life. Back then, 62-year-old Chutni Mahato was not the woman she is today.
She was branded a dayan (witch) and humiliated by her own people. But she fought back and saved the lives of 125 women from the clutches of ‘dayan pratha’ (witch hunt).
A 12-year-old girl hailing from Bholadih village was married off, thanks to the customs that have always been unfair to women. One dark day changed her life forever. In 1995, Chutni Mahato was declared a dayan (witch) by the villagers. The reason being, the ill health of the daughter of her brother-in-law.
Amrita Mohan, a young woman who dared to take on street harassment in Kerala using her Karate and Kalari skills
On February 14th, when Amrita Mohan was returning from the One Billion Rising event at Thiruvananthapuram, she and her family friends were harassed by some men. Amrita chose to respond with a skill that she had mastered over the last 12 years – Karate and Kalari. Borrowing from a co-member in an egroup, Amrita need not be an exception. Our daughters can be the same.
Read below the transcript of an interview with Amrita Mohan which was broadcasted in Asianet News. For those of you who understand Malayalam, you can listen to her at this interview:
"The company does not want any gap in between studies and job, and you have a year’s gap before you joined MBA”. My heart sank and I sat down with tears in my eyes. Yes,... I didn’t know how to justify the gap of loss of a loved one.
“The company does not want any gap in between studies and job, and you have a year’s gap before you joined MBA”. My heart sank and I sat down with tears in my eyes. Yes,… I didn’t know how to justify the gap of loss of a loved one.
The flight attendant inside the flight walked up to me for the second time and asked, “Ma’am are you sure you don’t want to eat anything. Are you fine?” My answer was no different from our first interaction as I slowly reiterated, “No thanks”. I wondered was I even listening to her, because Papa’s phone call yesterday was still reverberating in my ears when he said, “Can you please come home, Pratham is no more”.
I was standing there completely insensate losing my purpose and questioning myself, did I hear right? Pained, distressed, bereaved and trying to go into denial mode, I leaned against the wall in a complete state of shock. My younger brother, who had just turned 17, was no more. 1530 kilometres away from my home I just didn’t know what to do? The only question I remember asking Papa was, “how is Mama?”