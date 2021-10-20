Every Girl Should Read Anne Of Green Gables Coz She Was Truly Ahead By A Century!

When I look back sometimes I wish that I did read this novel sooner. If you still have not, do get your hands on it. Anne Shirley Cuthbert is an acquaintance that you would like to make.
The society is mostly governed by a handful of people’s opinion. As young children and adults we absorb these opinions and believe them to be true.
Growing up, most of the movies I watched, books I read were always filled with a protagonist who was fair, with long straight hair and brave. I was none of that. I always tried to fit myself into these protagonists who were nothing short than perfection embodied in beauty, talent and luck. Little that I knew then that there was actually not one perfect way to be, because everyone who exists is made perfect exactly as they are.
This is when I came across the novel by Lucy M Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables.
The protagonist Anne was anything but a mishap. With a face filled with freckles and an unruly bunch of red hair, she was a complete disaster in the 19th century English society filled with demure damsels with good fortune. But what she did have was a blazing soul that understood the nuances of nature. She had the intellect to understand the depth of philosophy, literature and science. In a society where women were just trained to grow up to be just meek housewives and have polite table manners, she had the passion and will to make something out of herself. And so she did.
But most importantly what made me fall in love with this character is that she saw beauty in everything like in a distant birch tree or a fallen leaf. For her everything was magic, everything was alive.
And know what? She too wished that she was more like the protagonists that she read about or saw around her. But her soul always rose above these desires and associated with just losing herself in her constructive imaginations or engage herself in a worthy cause.
I am still at a loss to understand how an author living in the early 19th century Canada could craft out a character who was actually so ahead of her century. Things like feminism, defying the beauty standards of the time and fanning the carefree soul of women is something that spills generously all over the novel.
Every time I went through the pages of this novel I was immensely inspired. Inspired to really soak in the moment I am in, to listen to my heart and accept myself as I am.
About Lucy M Montgomery – I will be forever grateful to her, for introducing earlier unheard of concepts of feminism, defying outdated societal norms and fanning the spirit of being a woman in an era when it was unheard of.
The society is mostly governed by ideas. But when it is painted with
constructive and progressive ideas of being, it creates a society that is healthy. And I believe Lucy M Montgomery’s contribution has somehow somewhere changed women’s concept of being with more progressive alternatives. I feel nothing but gratefulness for this woman who has changed the way women think, just because she was brave enough to put her progressive thoughts on paper and set it into the world. She was truly ahead by a century.
Image source: a still from Anne With An E
Princesses and little girls are supposed to be sweet and nice. But these brilliant Netflix adaptations of Anne of Green Gables and a 'Princess' turn those stereotypes for women characters on their head.
In a regular column exclusively on Women's Web, Anushree brings you exciting stuff to watch over the weekend, from a feminist point of view.
Today, 12th July is Malala Day, for one of the most inspiring and fearless role models for teens. Here are a few inspiring YA books for both boys and girls.
As one reads the trials and tribulations faced by fictional female role models, one realizes that often times their challenges might have originated because of their gender, but the way they emerged successful was through inner strength, perseverance and curiosity.