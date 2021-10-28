When Ads Question Tradition, We Should Applaud Them!

We can follow traditions but also have the freedom to question & modify them with changing times. When ads do this, we should encourage it. It's a sign of progress, of our coming of age!
A society steeped in tradition, superstitions and age-old customs and rituals; that is how we have been known. Although voices have been raised, people have protested, tried to bring change, things have primarily moved at a slow pace. When I talk about traditions here, I refer to the restrictive, constraining, and obsolete ones.
Although we have a rich and culturally vibrant heritage, some practices have clearly outlived their time and utility and so need to be discarded. I believe anything that holds us back should be given up, and some of our customs fall into this category.
It is not as though we as a society have never felt the need to break the shackles of tradition, but something has always managed to come in the way to stall the process. For starters going against a tradition is considered a taboo, an unacceptable transgression from religion which is the mainstay for most of us. So, people are wary of questioning customs and rituals and follow them howsoever archaic they may be.
Fortunately for us, things have started looking up in recent times, especially with regard to several myths, customs and practices related to women.
In the last few weeks, several ads have revealed the change in the mindsets that is slowly making its presence felt. They show how a different perspective of the age-old traditions and customs concerning women. The traditional roles and positions of women are being relooked and revamped. The result is a new perspective, a fresh viewpoint.
The first of these ads is the old Cadbury ad which has been revamped to make it contemporary and modern. It depicts a pleasant and welcome role reversal. The older version had a female fan showering her adulation over a male cricketer, her boyfriend. This was an ad with beautiful aesthetics and a musical jingle that had been quite a hit all those years ago.
In the current version, the roles have been reversed. Instead of the girl expressing her delight and admiration, it is a boy in the role of the besotted fan and boyfriend. The girl played the part of the famous cricketer. I, like many others, just love the ad and the fact that someone out there felt it was time for some gender parity.
The other one is a bridal ad with Alia Bhat questioning the age-old tradition of kanyadaan, the practice of a father giving his daughter’s hand to the groom at the time of marriage. The ad questions this ritual and suggests an alternative, a contemporary and progressive modification. It talks about kanyamaan instead of kanyadaan.
Though criticized by the traditionalists, I find the ad very modern and apt. In today’s day and age, where a woman is equally qualified, equally accomplished as the man, why should she be treated as some form of charity to be passed on from one family to the other? In an age where a woman can hold her own no matter what, why should she be considered an object of pity/ burden?
The transition from one home to the other should not be viewed as an act of charity, but as a coming together of two people, two families on an equal footing.
And for the traditionalists, they must know the history and the truth behind this custom. The concept in its original form signified the groom publicly accepting the girl as his wife and promising to respect her and treat her equally in all aspects of his life.
But with time and change in social conditions somewhere, the concept got watered down and came to be perceived in a manner that made women appear as objects of pity, as a burden on their family.
Girls in India are made to believe that their parental home is not their real home. Their stay there is in preparation for life in their husband’s home. And the ceremony of kanyadaan signifies her being given away as charity to her husband and helping the father relieve himself of his burden.
It, first of all, signifies that for a woman, male guardianship is a prerequisite to live life. She cannot exist on her own. Therefore, on getting married, the father hands her over to her husband.
But my question is, Is a girl really a burden in today’s day and age? Is a modern, educated, empowered woman a burden or a boon?
Don’t we see numerous examples of girls being there for their family no matter what, taking care of their parents in their old age?
Women are empowered today; they are independent, bold, and therefore not objects to be pitied upon and passed on from one male guardian to another. They need to be respected and treated on an equal footing as men. This needs to be understood and accepted.
And any attempt towards this direction should be applauded. I feel we should follow traditions but have the freedom to question them and then modify them according to the changing times.
And when you see media taking the lead in doing this, we need to appreciate it and encourage it. It is a sign of progress, of our coming of age!
Image source: YouTube
’Patriarchy’ is not just a word; it’s a feeling that haunts most modern women all around the world, even more, when they are living in a society that has each and every traditions and social customs based on patriarchal norms.
Growing up, I was surprised by the practices being followed in the name of religion and tradition.
Practices that forbid women to even sit at a common dining table during her menstrual cycle, where she is not allowed to cook food or enter the kitchen during menstruation, practices that talk about the girl child as a commodity that has to be sent to ‘her rightful house’ through rituals like ‘kanyadaan’ and ‘bidai’, that tell girls to be home by 8pm while the male members can loiter and enter home even at 2am, drunk.
We live in a society where a man can pee in a public place, while if a girl wears a short skirt she is considered to be characterless. Each and every restriction and tradition is pointed solely towards a women’s personal space and her choices.
Varied cultures seek to display marital status as per their traditions, be it a ring or a mangalsutra. This article asks an important question – with changing times, does tradition need a closer look?
I am not sure what qualifies one as a feminist, but I believe that truth, however bitter, should be spoken, and uncomfortable questions need to be asked. This is about one such question – Why do married people (mostly women) need to wear some kind of sign indicating their marital status?
I will speak only in the Indian context, as social dynamics and values are a little different in other countries.
There is no doubt that a woman looks beautiful in her wedding finery, jewels, and makeup. The red dot on her forehead, the bangles, anklets, toe rings and nose pins. The rituals also invoke a relationship for seven births, and are made complete by tying a sacred thread (thaali/mangalsutra) around the bride’s neck in some communities, or by applying sindoor (vermilion) to the parting in her hair.