Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Short Stories & Poetry
October 9, 2021

For Every Indian Woman Put Through A Moral Trial, Criticised For Everything Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu…

Every Indian woman has been through something like this. Written in light of the criticism faced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu for divorce and the moral trial of women who don't want to fit a definition. 

Tanushree Ghosh
Tags:

Every Indian woman has been through something like this. Written in light of the criticism faced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu for divorce and the moral trial of women who don’t want to fit a definition. 

Like a martyr misunderstood
Like a visionary seeing far ahead
She was living in times too soon

She didn’t want to apologize
For not knowing what sabzi to buy
She didn’t want to answer when everyone asked her to quit

She wanted to be free to love
And she wanted to move on
When unrequited

She didn’t want to bring up children
Imperfect, lacking in ambition
Idolizing mothers who cook and fathers who don’t

She wouldn’t be mediocre
Just to make him feel good
Or be the ‘good’ he defined

Why did she try so hard then, to make the roti’s round?
Why didn’t she leave sooner
Before they got to her?

Because even if she did
It wouldn’t have mattered
The times were too soon you see,

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Too soon, it might always be.

Image source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Comments

About the Author

Tanushree Ghosh

Manages supply chain teams in Intel Corp. Blogger, writer and poet. Founder and Director Her Rights (www.herrights.website). Contributor Huffington Post US, The Logical Indian. Poetry and fiction published in several US, UK and read more...

38 Posts | 99,381 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

The Magic Mindset : How to Find Your Happy Place

Relationships
October 5, 2021

I Refuse To Be In A Marriage Where I’m Asked “Should We Wait For Your Father To Die To Get Your Money?”

Matters escalated, and she went full on aggressive from yelling and screaming at me, to calling my parents and abusing them for my 'wrongful upbringing'.

Sruthi Cyril

Matters escalated, and she went full on aggressive from yelling and screaming at me, to calling my parents and abusing them for my ‘wrongful upbringing’.

At the age of 23 I agreed to an arranged marriage. He was 10 years older than me. He was absolutely charming, and humour was our mode of communication.

Read More
Pop Culture
October 6, 2021

As ‘The Rapist’ By Aparna Sen Releases Internationally, I Take A Look At Her Top 5 Path-Breaking Feminist Films From 36 Chowringhee Lane To Sati!

'The Rapist' by National award-winning actor/director Aparna Sen premieres this week at Busan International Film Fest. It got me thinking about these 5 path-breaking feminist films! 

Pooja Priyamvada
aparna sen

‘The Rapist’ by National award-winning actor/director Aparna Sen premieres this week at Busan International Film Fest. It got me thinking about these 5 path-breaking feminist films!  

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), acknowledged as the largest film festival in Asia is scheduled to be held from October 6 to October 15. Aparna Sen directed ‘The Rapist’ is set for its world premiere at the fest this week.

Read More
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues