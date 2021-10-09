For Every Indian Woman Put Through A Moral Trial, Criticised For Everything Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu…

Every Indian woman has been through something like this. Written in light of the criticism faced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu for divorce and the moral trial of women who don't want to fit a definition.
Like a martyr misunderstood
Like a visionary seeing far ahead
She was living in times too soon
She didn’t want to apologize
For not knowing what sabzi to buy
She didn’t want to answer when everyone asked her to quit
She wanted to be free to love
And she wanted to move on
When unrequited
She didn’t want to bring up children
Imperfect, lacking in ambition
Idolizing mothers who cook and fathers who don’t
She wouldn’t be mediocre
Just to make him feel good
Or be the ‘good’ he defined
Why did she try so hard then, to make the roti’s round?
Why didn’t she leave sooner
Before they got to her?
Because even if she did
It wouldn’t have mattered
The times were too soon you see,
Too soon, it might always be.
Image source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Manages supply chain teams in Intel Corp. Blogger, writer and poet. Founder and Director Her Rights (www.herrights.website). Contributor Huffington Post US, The Logical Indian. Poetry and fiction published in several US, UK and read more...
