The Hidden Truth Behind The ‘Protective Shield’ Of Karva Chauth

Just check the power of women. Yearly once they need to go on a hunger strike and demand to the Almighty that no harm should befall their love. And merciful Almighty gives in.
It’s that time of the year when the social media has been flooded with “I love my husband” posts, as ladies deck up like heroines of Bollywood sagas, with mehndi and all, waiting eagerly for the moon to show up. And a bunch of feminists tearing them apart with baskets of logic for following a regressive custom.
Today I write this to convince those naysayers against these traditions, that these customs are of ‘utmost importance’ and should not be fiddled with.
For the uninformed, most of north India is celebrating Karva Chauth, which is a one-day festival celebrated by Indian women in India, mostly the married women who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the ‘safety and longevity’ of their husbands. Sometimes, even unmarried women observe the fast for their desired husbands.
Come on, before terming the custom as sexist, misogynistic, or regressive, please read the following point of view. This writer thinks the old Indian rituals like Karva Chauth have time and again proved the supremacy of women and has been a flag bearer of women empowerment.
What? You do not agree? Oh, these so-called feminists! A real pain in the ass. They find loopholes in all the customary traditions and question them unnecessarily. Now they will ask why should only the women fast during Karva Chauth? Why should only the women carry the symbols of weddings? And many more such baseless questions.
Chill. Ancient Indians had been some of the most intelligent humans ever. They had deduced long back that women are much stronger than men. And men, the feeble, helpless creatures, need continuous mercy of the superior being to extend their presence on this earth.
For us Bengalis, we do not have karva chauth, but we do have ‘sosthi’ (quite a number of them) where women can place their demands not only for their better halves but for their offspring too. And they can put a bizarre twist to it. Like the fasting during Saraswati puja called Sital soshti. On that day before the commencement of the rituals, the mother/wife needs to bathe in ‘ice cold water’ at dawn during the chilly January morning!
Do you find this shocking? Well, just relax. All these things are nothing – just preparing the brave soldiers to save the defenceless kin from upcoming dangers. Haven’t you heard about those training camps? The soldiers are trained for the upcoming hurdles there.
And those symbols you ask? They are a constant reminder to God about His promise (which is received unconditionally on practising the rituals). And you can consider them as the uniforms of the protector. The police, army men, navy – all have to sport a specific uniform. These bangles, mangalsutra, sindoor are nothing but a symbolic uniform that one wear to remind the weaker part of the society who is the real ‘guardian’.
And then you complain life of an Indian woman is hard. Now, who said the life of a devoted soldier will be easy? These social soldiers have to protect one of the most fragile, delicate creations of God, the Indian men. Of course, the job would be tough.
Like all parents, God is also more protective of his weaker child. So much so that He has created one personal ‘bodyguard’ for each such precious being. Remember the epic movie which confirmed in the 90s “Kahin na Kahin, koi na koi mere liye banaya gaya hai”.
These ‘bodyguards’ need to fast occasionally for the wellbeing of their ‘gifted’ half. And everyone knows the hardship in life a bodyguard has to bear.
But all these are huge secrets. For the greater good and better judgement of society, the real motive needs to be hushed. The country is already fighting poverty, communalism and external threats. Who would fancy another ‘sepoy mutiny’, if the truth is out? The only movie that truthfully tried to depict the same last time was in the film Drona where the bodyguard Priyanka Chopra time and again saved the actual ‘hero’ from his nemesis. No doubt “sach karwa hota hai” and the movie did not go down well with the audience.
Coming back to the main issue. Feminists, please take some rest. As per our dharma, “The stronger beings must take care of the weaker strata of the society.” And no one should criticize the brave soldiers as they fulfil the main duty for which they have taken birth in this holy earth. Saving the men by starving themselves.
Author’s note – This is a piece of humour, and is not about any particular person or persons, or meant to hurt any strongly held beliefs.
Image source: a still from the film Yes Boss!
