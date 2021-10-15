Why This Is The Scariest Book I’ve Ever Read!

As a bibliophile, there are numerous books that have made me think, some books have made me cry and some books have turned out to be the scariest book.
My grandmother handed me Premchand’s Gaban when I first started reading Hindi novels. I was reading Goosebumps about the same time, but I tried to avoid them at night because I was afraid to go to the bathroom.
But, like everyone else, I too had that one book that was by far the most scariest book I’d ever read, and it still lies in my closet, unfinished, after 5 years.
The book, contrary to popular belief, is not about paranormal events; rather, it is about real-life events. This book is none other than Saadat Hassan Manto’s short stories. This was, in fact, an English translation of the Urdu original.
For those unfamiliar with Manto, he was a writer who penned stories on events that occurred during India’s partition, and this collection of stories focused on the horrors of the time.
For those who haven’t read it, the first chapter, “Khol Do,” is about a man searching for his daughter who was separated during the partition. Finally, he finds her in a morgue.
In ‘Khol Do,’ Manto describes the horrors of gang rape’ that was prevalent in 1947. This is the story of a girl kidnapped in East Punjab who is eventually found by her father in a hospital, ” one of the attendants asks the girl to open the windows, and the girl’s hands move and she opens the window.”
I had moved on to the next chapters since I couldn’t understand this story, after reading it thrice, I realised and understood the plight of the girl. It terrified me and I closed the book immediately and I haven’t been able to open it since.
This is the story of a girl who is traumatised and abused by both her abductors and rescuers. The story’s conclusion makes the reader tremble at the level of barbarism unleashed during the 1947 upheaval.
I have read crime novels, murder mysteries, ghost stories, I have seen the most horrific movies with gory images but the words of the writer they shook me to the core. This was the scariest book I had ever read.
We hear about such things daily in our country, but the extent of the torture that woman went through shook me.I still don’t know if I can read it again and how would I have reacted if I could read Urdu and had actually read the real version.
I wish I can find some other works of Manto that I can actually read without being scared, but until then this is his first and last book that I ever got to read.
Picture Credits: Pexels
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.
Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.
Dr. K Sudhakar, the Karnataka Health Minister, sparked outrage on Sunday for his controversial statements. As reported in the Indian Express, he claimed that modern Indian women wanted to remain single and were unwilling to give birth even after marriage. He also claimed that many women wanted to have children through surrogacy. He further went on to add that the mind-set was “not good.”
When Dylan came home, I was happy I had a little brother. But soon, strange incidents began happening. No one could explain the hideous things he did or why he did them!
“Nobody loves me!” he cried, as he was forced to sit in the car. Dylan was red with rage and tears covered his face.
“That is not true. We love you a lot. You will be away just for a short while and then we’ll get you back home”. Mother didn’t believe her own words. For the first time she wasn’t sad that he was leaving.
If you are a beginner to horror, Trail XIII: Path to Perdition published by The Hive might be a good book to test waters with, as some of the stories are more atmospheric than spectral.
If you are a beginner to horror, Trail XIII: Path to Perdition published by The Hive might be a good book to test waters with, as some of the stories are more atmospheric than spectral.
The buzzing Hive is back, and this time, they have returned to their core strength of horror-thrillers. Needless to say, this book set high expectations in my mind. And to a great extent, the book proved worth reading.
Reading aloud to kids even after they are old enough to read by themselves is a very good idea, for many reasons, as this mom says from personal experience.
Reading aloud to kids even after they are old enough to read by themselves is a very good idea, for many reasons, as this mom says from personal experience.
I lie on my stomach, chin propped up on my hands, a book open in front of me, reading aloud. I am flanked by my twins following the story. The book is ‘Wonder’ by R. J. Palacio.