Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Books
October 15, 2021

Why This Is The Scariest Book I’ve Ever Read!

As a bibliophile, there are numerous books that have made me think, some books have made me cry and some books have turned out to be the scariest book. 

Lucky
Tags:

As a bibliophile, there are numerous books that have made me think, some books have made me cry and some books have turned out to be the scariest book. 

My grandmother handed me Premchand’s Gaban when I first started reading Hindi novels. I was reading Goosebumps about the same time, but I tried to avoid them at night because I was afraid to go to the bathroom.

But, like everyone else, I too had that one book that was by far the most scariest book I’d ever read, and it still lies in my closet, unfinished, after 5 years.

The scariest book, that still haunts me

The book, contrary to popular belief, is not about paranormal events; rather, it is about real-life events.  This book is none other than Saadat Hassan Manto’s short stories. This was, in fact, an English translation of the Urdu original.

For those unfamiliar with Manto, he was a writer who penned stories on events that occurred during India’s partition, and this collection of stories focused on the horrors of the time.

The scariest book about partition

For those who haven’t read it, the first chapter, “Khol Do,” is about a man searching for his daughter who was separated during the partition. Finally, he finds her in a morgue.

In ‘Khol Do,’ Manto describes the horrors of gang rape’ that was prevalent in 1947. This is the story of a girl kidnapped in East Punjab who is eventually found by her father in a hospital, ” one of the attendants asks the girl to open the windows, and the girl’s hands move and she opens the window.”

I had moved on to the next chapters since I couldn’t understand this story, after reading it thrice, I realised and understood the plight of the girl. It terrified me and I closed the book immediately and I haven’t been able to open it since.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Manto’s stories, Khol do, typifies what the traumatic partition did to women

This is the story of a girl who is traumatised and abused by both her abductors and rescuers. The story’s conclusion makes the reader tremble at the level of barbarism unleashed during the 1947 upheaval.

I have read crime novels, murder mysteries, ghost stories, I have seen the most horrific movies with gory images but the words of the writer they shook me to the core. This was the scariest book I had ever read.

We hear about such things daily in our country, but the extent of the torture that woman went through shook me.I still don’t know if I can read it again and how would I have reacted if I could read Urdu and had actually read the real version.

I wish I can find some other works of Manto that I can actually read without being scared, but until then this is his first and last book that I ever got to read.

Picture Credits: Pexels

Comments

About the Author

Lucky

read more...

42 Posts | 196,078 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

The Magic Mindset : How to Find Your Happy Place

Newsmakers
October 11, 2021

Dear Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, Your Bizarre Remarks On ‘Modern’ Indian Women Are In Bad Taste

Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.

Prathiksha B U
Karnataka health minister

Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.

Dr. K Sudhakar, the Karnataka Health Minister, sparked outrage on Sunday for his controversial statements. As reported in the Indian Express, he claimed that modern Indian women wanted to remain single and were unwilling to give birth even after marriage. He also claimed that many women wanted to have children through surrogacy. He further went on to add that the mind-set was “not good.”

Read More
Short Stories & Poetry
October 12, 2021

I Miss My Little Brother…I Wonder If He Was Possessed Or Had A Mental Condition?

When Dylan came home, I was happy I had a little brother. But soon, strange incidents began happening. No one could explain the hideous things he did or why he did them!

Aditi
little brother

“Nobody loves me!” he cried, as he was forced to sit in the car. Dylan was red with rage and tears covered his face. 

“That is not true. We love you a lot. You will be away just for a short while and then we’ll get you back home”. Mother didn’t believe her own words. For the first time she wasn’t sad that he was leaving.

Read More
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues