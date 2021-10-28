Thank You Best Friend; And I’m Sorry For What I Have To Do…

Dear best friend, I wish I had listened to you when you said that he is not good, I wish my parents had listened to you when the groom side created a scene on the wedding day for money, I wish we had backed out of the wedding.
Ever since I can remember, I had several friends, but very few who were close. When you came into my life as my best friend you treated me like a daughter even though you were just 5 years older, raising me, teaching me, and most importantly tolerating all my tantrums.
I guess I never thanked you enough for being there, for making me feel worthy of such a friendship. When I was sick, you brought me food (though it was terrible :-P), but still, it’s the gesture that counts. When I was facing issues at work, you guided me, when I fought with people you helped me calm down and explained my mistakes without making me feel bad about them.
When my parents were organizing my wedding, you were the first person I approached. I was clueless, unsure what to do or ask the prospective groom, and you responded, “Be yourself!!” when everyone else was telling me to modify my appearance, talk respectfully, and be the perfect bride.
I had to travel to his house, knowing that I was about to marry a man who opposed everything I stood for. I was nothing more than a money-making machine for him and his family. Because of his insecurities about me talking to a guy, I gradually began to avoid you after we married. I didn’t comprehend his intentions at the time, and he had already separated me from my family, so I stopped communicating with you, but you continued to check up on me.
But, like all good things, our friendship also had to come to an end. Your newlywed wife thought I was a detriment to your relationship, and you had no choice except to back her up. I apologise for whatever problems I may have created in your life. The calls were fewer, and I began to feel depressed. The sense of being alone, having a mentally abusive husband who went to great lengths to tear me apart, and then losing you, my one source of support.And then I lost my baby in early pregnancy, that was the last nail in my coffin.
I had no choice but to do it, to get away from it all. I couldn’t tell anyone because you or anyone else would have intervened, but I couldn’t continue going like this. I sent out an apology to everyone and consider this my apology to you. If there is a way to communicate from there, I will let you know. I wish this time I am born as your daughter because I know that you wouldn’t ditch me!
The ending of this story is purely fictional.
Picture Credits: Pexels
This strange love story reminds me of Princess Diana when she gave an interview about Prince Charles - "There were three of us in this marriage!”
This love was flawed and broken the way only we humans know how to break things with our ego, pride, insecurity and complexities!
Where do I even begin to tell the story of how deep a love can be, how it transcends time, place and people. Perhaps this is a story about how women are their own worst enemies. Either way it is a story that tells us how frail, fragile and fraught we are as humans and how much we hurt each other.
This love story began when I was two years old. Growing up in India in a culture that wove love stories like Laila Majnu, Heer Ranjha and the epic symbol of love, the Taj Mahal, into the very fabric of our existence, love was always an integral part of our lives.
One such love story was of a boy and a girl who were neighbours. The boy, an athlete, artist and a poet, found his muse in this shy, thoughtful and in her own way poetic girl, who seemed to worship the very ground he walked on. Her face could be found in all the paintings he created, and her name in every poem he wrote. The girl called him Sagar, which means ocean, symbolizing his all-encompassing love for her.
Everything thing was going well; their wedding date was being finalized, till the boy’s older brother who was a doctor in the same little town, got accepted into Stanford Medical School to do his MS.
Earlier my husband would say, 'Arey! What is there in making dal-roti? It's so simple.' After he had to cook everyday when I was ill, he has stopped saying that to me!
“Arey! What is there to do in making dal roti? Put a handful of lentils in the cooker and let it whistle and make two rotis. After all, how long will it take?” A handful of dal (lentils) and two rotis! This is the story of every woman and no one seems to understand.
Some time ago, after a shopping spree, my husband and I entered the house, exhausted. I had just about kept all the bags aside, when my husband said, “I am very hungry, can you make something.”
I looked at my husband in amazement and thought, ‘He had just had food, how did he get hungry again so soon?’
My husband, as if he had read my face, said, “Arey! You know that my stomach is not filled with outside food. Just make dal roti. What is there to do in making dal roti? Put a handful of lentils in the cooker and let it whistle and make two rotis. After all, how long will it take?”
‘Is this the way dal (lentils) and roti are made?’ The thought came to my mind. ‘After all, I also went along and now I am tired too.’ I was also getting angry at myself that after all, I had spoiled the habit of everyone in the house.
Friends women make in their teens really 'get' you, and these teenage friends tend to remain friends forever!
I am a 90’s kid. The favourite sitcom of almost every 90’s kid is Friends. I grew up watching Friends. I love it so much that I still watch it over and over. I was so much into it that I would want a gang of friends just like those when I became a teenager.
I wanted five other friends with whom I would sip my favourite coffee at a very cool coffee house. I would share my clothes with my two other girlfriends. I would eat, sleep, and drink with them. We would cook and do laundry together and everything else that Monica, Rachel and Phoebe did together in Friends.
My bubble soon burst and I realized it would never happen exactly like that. I met a lot of people, made many friends but only few were close to my heart when I was a teenager.
You never had friends. You hated it when I made friends. You used to throw a tantrum each time I went out with a friend of mine. I stopped socialising.
Dear Husband,
I would be gone by the time you get this letter. I know you would be shattered; not because I am gone but because I dared to do something without your permission. Something that maligns your ‘carefully built’ image. The control freak in you would be shattered at my audacity. You had always projected to the entire world that you were the best husband, and I was extremely blessed and happy to be with you. However, this letter should reveal the truth.
Many would call me stupid and many would blame it on depression and regret not having taken me to a psychiatrist. Rest of the world would call me ‘characterless’ a ‘fallen woman’. However I feel this is not stupid. You have left me with no choice. I feel sorry for my child; who would be the only person to miss me.