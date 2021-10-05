I Refuse To Be In A Marriage Where I’m Asked “Should We Wait For Your Father To Die To Get Your Money?”

Matters escalated, and she went full on aggressive from yelling and screaming at me, to calling my parents and abusing them for my 'wrongful upbringing'.
At the age of 23 I agreed to an arranged marriage. He was 10 years older than me. He was absolutely charming, and humour was our mode of communication.
COVID struck us like all other couples, and we spend our 1 year engagement period over phone. Everything was fine with us and the only issue I faced was his over bearing mother, who refused to like me despite not even knowing me that well. “As far as the guy is amazing it’s all gonna be okay” was the advice I got, and I decided to go through with the marriage.
So we got married earlier this year, and since I was a student I had to keep travelling to my college quite often. As a result I stayed a period of 3 months in total with my in-laws in the whole 8 month duration of our marriage.
Initially it was a passive aggressive mother in law who made my life miserable. From fabricated lies about me to instigating my husband to fight, she tried everything she could. It surprised me how he never saw the truth, quite well knowing his mother.
Matters escalated, and she went full on aggressive from yelling and screaming at me, to calling my parents and abusing them for my ‘wrongful upbringing’. She was focused on how my father could call and talk to her son without prior permission from the mother in law, or why I sit in our room and romance with him, or why I wear his clothes and slippers or why I make him spend lakhs on my shopping (a blatant lie of course).
I officially moved out a few months ago. My husband dropped me back at my home and his response to the whole issue was “You should ignore my mother! I won’t move out, you can’t only have me and not have my family.” Even though I repeatedly explained that I would take care of his parents and all I wanted was to stay separate to avoid these kinds of fights and issues as neither he nor his father we’re capable of controlling the mother.
The conversation started to shift to the root of all our problems which was always dowry. There were now talks about how 50 lakhs that was given to him was “mere peanuts” and that my parents sent me like a beggar! And if he and his family should “wait till my father died in order to get more money to enjoy life and shop and go on trips!”
We’ll that was the last nail in the coffin of our marriage. Being a 24 year married woman itself is embarrassing in this generation, let alone being divorced, and that too in a marriage which lasted less that 8 months.
I refused to be in a marriage where money was more important than love, where you “wait for my father to die in order to get the money I should”, for him and his family to live. But above all I refused to be in a marriage with a spineless husband who has no opinions and stands of his own, even when he sees the woman he married crying inconsolably after being harassed for no fault of her own. There was a time when I would have thought he would change, but I have grown up enough to know nobody changes unless they want to.
Some nights as I lay down to sleep I wish he had loved me even a tiny bit, and not married me as a solution to all his financial issues! And yeah I will be the laughing stock of the town for a while, but what’s more painful is that I believed a man who lied. I believed he loved me, and I let him fool me yet again, and for that I will never forgive myself.
But I was not excited, rather I was edgy, imagining what is going to happen in the next few hours. Will he be gentle? Will he force himself upon me? How do I say no today?
“Let’s keep the lights on today, darling.”
Indian schools often take active part in moral policing/ honour-based abuse, especially of girls who are not just shamed for their dressing choices, but can also be in real danger for talking to boys and 'falling in love'.
Recently, I watched ‘What will people say?’ on Netflix, India. This 2017 movie revolves around a girl named Nisha, who belongs to an immigrant family from Pakistan and lives in Norway. The movie highlights the continuum of honour-based violence prevalent in our society that often straddles from slut-shaming to killing.
Four years ago, I got married and went from being a daughter to a daughter-in-law. And my life has not been the same ever since!
Four years ago I turned 25 and my parents were going crazy as they hadn’t been able to find me a groom. There were several marriage proposals coming in every single day. However, there was some criteria we all had and kept expecting to find someone who would fit that.
I finally said yes to a proposal at the age of 29, as my patriarchal conditioning made me feel I was a failure if I didn't get married by the age of 30.
After a long time, I watched a show on Netflix – Indian Matchmaking. This post is not a review or critique of it (enough about that already) but the memories and thoughts that it triggered in me.