A New Bride’s Emotions!

The lilting emotions of a new bride who talks about the mother who's like a friend & the father who taught her so many life-lessons!
The lilting emotions of a new bride who talks about the mother who’s like a friend & the father who taught her so many life-lessons!
A mother who’s like a friend
Who on life’s river is like a meander bend
The love of a father
who has taught me to give rather than gather
The favourite of the grandmother
To whom loving wholeheartedly me is the whole matter
The pet of the brother
Who most of the time fights with me but in difficulty is my protector
In this home will I find all the above
Like my mother, father, grandmother and brother love
As a daughter from my home, I’ve taken depart
But will I as a daughter only in this home continue playing my part?
Image source: Still from Marriott ad
Agnes Fatima Pinto describes herself as a voracious reader and an even ferocious writer. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from St Xaviers College, Goa and a Masters in Public Policy from Mount read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
But I was not excited, rather I was edgy, imagining what is going to happen in the next few hours. Will he be gentle? Will he force himself upon me? How do I say no today?
But I was not excited, rather I was edgy, imagining what is going to happen in the next few hours. Will he be gentle? Will he force himself upon me? How do I say no today?
“Let’s keep the lights on today, darling.”
Indian schools often take active part in moral policing/ honour-based abuse, especially of girls who are not just shamed for their dressing choices, but can also be in real danger for talking to boys and 'falling in love'.
Indian schools often take active part in moral policing/ honour-based abuse, especially of girls who are not just shamed for their dressing choices, but can also be in real danger for talking to boys and ‘falling in love’.
Recently, I watched ‘What will people say?’ on Netflix, India. This 2017 movie revolves around a girl named Nisha, who belongs to an immigrant family from Pakistan and lives in Norway. The movie highlights the continuum of honour-based violence prevalent in our society that often straddles from slut-shaming to killing.
With three aunts who were homemakers and had faced all kinds of domestic violence, Ell P was always told to first begin earning enough to support herself, and only then think of marriage.
With three aunts who were homemakers and had faced all kinds of domestic violence, Ell P was always told to first begin earning enough to support herself, and only then think of marriage.
The Indian girl child is told often enough that she doesn’t deserve better. That she’s nothing more than a womb. That she can’t possibly ask for more. Yet, women refuse to give up on the dream of equality, of seizing their place in the sun. Starting 6th October 2018, as part of the conversations we have at Women’s Web for the International Day of the Girl Child on 11th October, we present a special series in which a few of our best authors write about #GirlPower. Some write from their own experience as girls, some about the significant girls in their lives, and some even to future daughters – a rich tapestry of emotions that is woven with love, bravery, inspiration, hope, fear, pain, and so much more.
One interesting part about the Bois Locker Room incident was that some girls defended some of the boys involved. Why would they do that? Here's an explanation.
One interesting part about the Bois Locker Room incident was that some girls defended some of the boys involved. Why would they do that? Here’s an explanation.
“Women are another woman’s worst enemy,” is something that we hear often in enough, and if we don’t look too close, it even seems like the truth. Is it really surprising though, when we grow up in a culture that actively teaches women to distrust other women, and prioritize men?