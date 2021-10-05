Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
October 5, 2021

A New Bride’s Emotions!

The lilting emotions of a new bride who talks about the mother who's like a friend & the father who taught her so many life-lessons!

Agnes Pinto
new bride's emotions

Bridal Emotions!

A mother who’s like a friend

Who on life’s river is like a meander bend

The love of a father

who has taught me to give rather than gather

The favourite of the grandmother

To whom loving wholeheartedly me is the whole matter

The pet of the brother

Who most of the time fights with me but in difficulty is my protector

In this home will I find all the above

Like my mother, father, grandmother and brother love

As a daughter from my home, I’ve taken depart

But will I as a daughter only in this home continue playing my part?

Image source: Still from Marriott ad 

Comments

About the Author

Agnes Pinto

Agnes Fatima Pinto describes herself as a voracious reader and an even ferocious writer. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from St Xaviers College, Goa and a Masters in Public Policy from Mount read more...

2 Posts | 1,692 Views

