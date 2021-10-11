I Am, Who I am!

A wonderful poem about a person standing tall & proudly claiming their identity...
Call me names, third, a different gender. Yet, I cannot hide in a tangled net…
As it has dawned, I am my defender!
I chose me, never at all to regret
Because it would be me, to live my life
Declared as fate’s trick, never do I fret
Ignoring voices that cut like a knife
Though shunned by the cruel society
I chose me, never at all to regret
By freeing my soul from anxiety
And severing ties that pose as a threat
I abandon my mask, my path all set
It’s time to reveal my identity
I chose me, never at all to regret
My future awaits, in serenity
Call me names, third, a different gender
Yet, I cannot hide in a tangled net
As it has dawned, I am my defender
I chose me, never at all to regret
