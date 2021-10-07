Open Letter To Kerala Gynaecologist Who Gave Sexist Advice On How To ‘Dress Teenage Daughters Appropriately’!

A noted gynaecologist from Kochi in Kerala puts his foot in his misogynist mouth while giving advice to mothers of girls on how to bring them up. Stop it already!
Here’s an open note to Dr. Hafeez Rahman, Chief Gynecologist, Sunrise Hospital, Kochi, regarding his article in Vanitha, a leading family-favorite magazine in Kerala:
While your article titled ”What mothers should advise their teenage daughters” has some sensible advice, it also has this paragraph, translated by me as accurately as I can:
”Even before their budding breasts start getting attention from others, mothers should take care to dress their daughters appropriately. In the beginning, it will be enough to dress them in thick cotton slips/camisoles. It would be even better if you got double-layered yoked slips stitched for them. At the stage where the growth in their breasts starts to attract others’ attention, you should make them wear bralettes without cups or beginner’s bras. Beginners’ bras will also help to ensure that the breasts don’t move and nipples are not seen outside the clothes when they are running, walking, and jumping”.
In the next paragraph, he says, ”It will also enhance the beauty and shape of the body”.
You are setting up girls for a hell of a lot of body shaming and victim shaming. Instead of making a young girl marvel in and revel in the beauty of her changing body, you are making her feel that her body is something to hide because it will attract the attention of others.
Paradoxically, you start off the article with advice on how these changes can result in bullying and body shaming by others.
So, you use your position as a medical professional with enough clout to write in an influential magazine like Vanitha to address mothers of teenage girls on how to make their young girls invisible and inconspicuous INSTEAD of writing an article advising men to stop leering at women, whether they have “budding breasts” or a D-cup breast! What a waste of your position!
You say a bra is important because it will hide her curves but then you say it will enhance her shape and beauty also. You are clearly confused. When it enhances her shape and beauty, won’t it attract attention, which is what you don’t want her to attract in the first place?
Why should we women hide our breasts? What’s going to happen if our nipples are seen or our bra strap is seen or our breasts are large or small or they jiggle or not?
Sexual attraction is natural. It is perfectly natural to get turned on by anyone. What is not natural is acting on that impulse without the consent of that person, whether it is looking at them or touching them.
So, men need to learn to keep their leery thoughts in their minds without spouting it out in articles like this and keep their dicks in their pants without flashing or sending dick pics to us.
Just go to the nearest washroom or wait till you get to your house and jerk off to whoever you want to when you get turned on.
But we are not going to be lectured on our clothing or change the way we we dress just because people like you can’t control your thoughts. So you want to control the way we dress because controlling others is always easier than controlling yourself.
The lines given below are in the paragraph ”Where did she get so much beauty which she didn’t have all along?” but has to be read in Malayalam for the full effect.
”When your daughter nears the age of 15, you will surely notice that all eyes are on her. Because her body is losing its childishness and becoming more womanly. The breasts rise. The waist and back widens. These changes bring a beauty to her walk and movements. Skin becomes softer. Lips and breasts become thicker. ”
What did I just read, soft porn?
Seeing that you are a gynecologist, I would definitely not be bringing my teenage daughter to you for a health checkup if I had one. Definitely won’t be consulting with you either.
Vanitha, how did this pass by your editors and management? Oh wait, you’re also part of the problem!
Women in Kerala and elsewhere have had enough of body policing and moral policing. Now its time to hold men accountable and get them to police themselves.
Image source: a still from the film Listen, Amaya!
Karishma has been writing short stories since she was 8 and poetry since she was 12. She ended up studying Zoology, then Montessori, and then psychology, always feeling ‘’something was missing’. She worked in the read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
She smiles now, thinking about that memory, about how he'd gently held her when she fell asleep on his shoulder as he read Gulzar's poems. She fell for him hard that day - especially because of his voice.
The house was bustling with activity. People were coming in, going out. The sounds of laughter and the delicate tinkling of bangles. For someone looking from the outside, it seemed like the perfect shaadi wala ghar (the wedding destination, if you may). But just one glance instead the house and more specifically inside the bride's room would tell you that something was amiss.
Matters escalated, and she went full on aggressive from yelling and screaming at me, to calling my parents and abusing them for my 'wrongful upbringing'.
At the age of 23 I agreed to an arranged marriage. He was 10 years older than me. He was absolutely charming, and humour was our mode of communication.
Jayshree Gupta of Cazaro guides women by being their 'Lingerie Doctor', where they consult with her about the right fit.
When Jayshree Gupta graduated from Ruparel College and joined the aviation industry with an IATA degree in hand, she was realizing her career aspirations.
The curious case of Malayalam film Sara's over which the church in Kerala has protested, as it supports women's choice of abortion, which is against the church.
While the Catholic Church in the United States is busy forbidding the pro-choice politicians from having the holy communion, the church in Kerala is taking their dissent against the pro-choice partisans to the next level.