Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Social Issues
October 14, 2021

I Love Reading A Book Near The Window With A Mug Of Cold Coffee…After Marriage & Kids This Has Become My Guilty Pleasure No. 1!

Men's lives remain unchanged after marriage & babies. Women too need to indulge in their guilty pleasures minus the guilt!

Gunjan Seth
guilty pleasures

I love to read a good book slouching near the window or balcony, with a mug of cold coffee and music on my echo, oblivious to the world. Ehhhh then I got married. Ahhhh…had a kid. And now, this is my guilty pleasure No. 1.

I really don’t get this. Why these simple pleasures that we took for granted once, have us all wound up in a tight ball, frustrated or simply broken after getting married or having kids?

Why do these simple things become a guilty pleasure after becoming wives and moms?

As a society, we view men having fun and living their lives, despite being a dad and husband, as entirely normal. But this should be perfectly acceptable even for women!

A visit to a salon, hanging out with friends, movies, eat outs and all things of the bygone past, are criminal activities of today? Do answer! I would love to understand why it’s completely normal for the “husband” to hang out after work (not with the wife, of course), but the opposite is unthinkable? 

New dads with zero input (apart from his swimmer), get all the sympathy about sleep disturbance and next day office. When in reality, they tuck their face between the pillow, turn their backs and doze off.

Well, the list is endless. So now, we indulge in our guilty pleasures to keep us sane and with our head on our shoulders.

Indulge in those guilty pleasures minus the guilt!

We shop- online, because we can’t leave the kid home and taking him/her is another day at the wild. We hit the salon with a vengeance (urban clap, same problem, can’t get it done while running around). Late night romcoms, rom-dramas and rom-action, because believe it or not, it’s simply not happening in real time.

We are constantly judged (women, of course), and sacrifice all the time. But they have zero balls to actually change the scenario, and then suffer from severe issues when someone actually does something about it.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

So, gals, we need it and want it, all the same as the Y chromosome – freedom.

But till it happens, keep indulging in the guilty pleasures minus the guilt. A happy mom is way better than a grouchy mom!

Image source: by mentatdgt, Pexels

Comments

About the Author

Gunjan Seth

The unflinching gal a banker by profession love comparing and being the master of ceremony a single parent being a fantabulous mom to a genius son with an unflinching take on life happy go lucky read more...

1 Posts | 68 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

The Magic Mindset : How to Find Your Happy Place

Newsmakers
October 11, 2021

Dear Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, Your Bizarre Remarks On ‘Modern’ Indian Women Are In Bad Taste

Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.

Prathiksha B U
Karnataka health minister

Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.

Dr. K Sudhakar, the Karnataka Health Minister, sparked outrage on Sunday for his controversial statements. As reported in the Indian Express, he claimed that modern Indian women wanted to remain single and were unwilling to give birth even after marriage. He also claimed that many women wanted to have children through surrogacy. He further went on to add that the mind-set was “not good.”

Read More
Short Stories & Poetry
October 12, 2021

I Miss My Little Brother…I Wonder If He Was Possessed Or Had A Mental Condition?

When Dylan came home, I was happy I had a little brother. But soon, strange incidents began happening. No one could explain the hideous things he did or why he did them!

Aditi
little brother

“Nobody loves me!” he cried, as he was forced to sit in the car. Dylan was red with rage and tears covered his face. 

“That is not true. We love you a lot. You will be away just for a short while and then we’ll get you back home”. Mother didn’t believe her own words. For the first time she wasn’t sad that he was leaving.

Read More
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues