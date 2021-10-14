I Love Reading A Book Near The Window With A Mug Of Cold Coffee…After Marriage & Kids This Has Become My Guilty Pleasure No. 1!

Men's lives remain unchanged after marriage & babies. Women too need to indulge in their guilty pleasures minus the guilt!
I love to read a good book slouching near the window or balcony, with a mug of cold coffee and music on my echo, oblivious to the world. Ehhhh then I got married. Ahhhh…had a kid. And now, this is my guilty pleasure No. 1.
I really don’t get this. Why these simple pleasures that we took for granted once, have us all wound up in a tight ball, frustrated or simply broken after getting married or having kids?
As a society, we view men having fun and living their lives, despite being a dad and husband, as entirely normal. But this should be perfectly acceptable even for women!
A visit to a salon, hanging out with friends, movies, eat outs and all things of the bygone past, are criminal activities of today? Do answer! I would love to understand why it’s completely normal for the “husband” to hang out after work (not with the wife, of course), but the opposite is unthinkable?
New dads with zero input (apart from his swimmer), get all the sympathy about sleep disturbance and next day office. When in reality, they tuck their face between the pillow, turn their backs and doze off.
Well, the list is endless. So now, we indulge in our guilty pleasures to keep us sane and with our head on our shoulders.
We shop- online, because we can’t leave the kid home and taking him/her is another day at the wild. We hit the salon with a vengeance (urban clap, same problem, can’t get it done while running around). Late night romcoms, rom-dramas and rom-action, because believe it or not, it’s simply not happening in real time.
We are constantly judged (women, of course), and sacrifice all the time. But they have zero balls to actually change the scenario, and then suffer from severe issues when someone actually does something about it.
So, gals, we need it and want it, all the same as the Y chromosome – freedom.
But till it happens, keep indulging in the guilty pleasures minus the guilt. A happy mom is way better than a grouchy mom!
Image source: by mentatdgt, Pexels
The unflinching gal a banker by profession love comparing and being the master of ceremony a single parent being a fantabulous mom to a genius son with an unflinching take on life happy go lucky read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.
Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.
Dr. K Sudhakar, the Karnataka Health Minister, sparked outrage on Sunday for his controversial statements. As reported in the Indian Express, he claimed that modern Indian women wanted to remain single and were unwilling to give birth even after marriage. He also claimed that many women wanted to have children through surrogacy. He further went on to add that the mind-set was “not good.”
When Dylan came home, I was happy I had a little brother. But soon, strange incidents began happening. No one could explain the hideous things he did or why he did them!
“Nobody loves me!” he cried, as he was forced to sit in the car. Dylan was red with rage and tears covered his face.
“That is not true. We love you a lot. You will be away just for a short while and then we’ll get you back home”. Mother didn’t believe her own words. For the first time she wasn’t sad that he was leaving.
Kamya was not from an orthodox background. In fact, her parents were quite liberal and progressive in their ways and beliefs. Yet, she hesitated to indulge in self-pleasure.
Kamya was not from an orthodox background. In fact, her parents were quite liberal and progressive in their ways and beliefs. Yet, she hesitated to indulge in self-pleasure.
Kamya gazed at the fumes which seemed to be taking the form of an abstract artwork. The artist in her always found inspiration in the mundane. The brain wave had swept her away into the tides of unbridled, cathartic imagination. Though blissfully submerged, she was brought back to the realms of reality soon enough. It was that sane, soothing voice which had made her almost jump up in exhilaration.
Child sexual abuse cases can be more complex than an 'outsider' harming your child. Abusers build easily on the rifts created in disturbed families
It is unbelievably difficult to write about one’s childhood or even speak about it within safe environments. There seems a blank divide between the two worlds that often seems to make the very existence of childhood and adulthood into polar experiences.
When we speak of childhood, we speak of what we think of it as adults, what we think happened to us as children. There is already a layer of interpretation, memory, correction, fear and shame added to it. This shame is important, because when we incorporate it into childhood memories like injections, we change its colour in order to make our stories more acceptable within adult trajectories. (more…)