Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Social Issues
October 5, 2021

Isn’t It Just As Creepy If A Woman Openly Checks Out The Underwear A Man Is Wearing?

A woman ogling a man's underwear at a fitness class is just as creepy as a man doing this to a woman, so why is this 'Macho Man' ad showing this as acceptable?

Geetika K. Bakshi
Tags:

A woman ogling a man’s underwear at a fitness class is just as creepy as a man doing this to a woman, so why is this ‘Macho Man’ ad showing this as acceptable?

Advertisements and social media are mirrors in which we can see ourselves as well, as they reflect our own perspectives of the moment. Like I was extremely happy to see the recent Cadbury Dairy Milk ad, and everyone was sharing it with others, tagging their friends on social media, so that they could see it and feel the change.

We indeed need more like that one, but not like the one I watched, flabbergasted, yesterday.

Like why would a woman check out the underwear a man is wearing, with such desperation? I mean it’s okay to check out if one really wants, but discreetly.

How is it Ok to be so obvious about it, and then to highlight that in an inappropriate way, just for an ad? I am certain that Vicky Kaushal, the actor who is playing a ‘Macho man’ in the ad would have been super uncomfortable if he was not in an ad! Not just me.

What if the genders were reversed – wouldn’t we call the man creepy?

Let’s reverse the roles and imagine, if it were a man staring like this at a female’s inner wear. Wouldn’t a woman in this position feel creeped out? Women would have been up in arms on her behalf.

Now, my question is to the same group, how is it then okay for a woman to play a creep, if it’s not acceptable in a man?

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

For god’s sake let us stop showing such things in ads – they do more damage than anyone can imagine. This is no women’s empowerment.

And a fitness class is no place for placing such behaviour. Health and fitness classes are a common space today for a guy or a girl to workout at, to meditate or do anything else fitness related, but not to checkout some sexy moves and inner linings of undergarments. Be it a man or a woman, it is not Ok to show this as ‘normal’. While here Vicky Kaushal seems happy with this, reality is different, totally different, so let’s not put such ‘role models’ in front of young people.

Comments

About the Author

Geetika K. Bakshi

A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers and writers. Author of Ibiza by Geetika Kaura (the name before marriage), worked as a co-author in various anthologies, read more...

20 Posts | 24,032 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

The Magic Mindset : How to Find Your Happy Place

Short Stories & Poetry
October 3, 2021

Lying Wide Awake In The Dark Room I Realised I Was Just Not Interested In Sex!

But I was not excited, rather I was edgy, imagining what is going to happen in the next few hours. Will he be gentle? Will he force himself upon me? How do I say no today?

Sreeparna Sen

But I was not excited, rather I was edgy, imagining what is going to happen in the next few hours. Will he be gentle? Will he force himself upon me? How do I say no today?

“Let’s keep the lights on today, darling.”

Read More
Feminist

How Indian Schools Fully Participate In The Shaming And ‘Honour’ Based Abuse Indian Parents Heap On Daughters

Indian schools often take active part in moral policing/ honour-based abuse, especially of girls who are not just shamed for their dressing choices, but can also be in real danger for talking to boys and 'falling in love'.

Namrata Shokeen

Indian schools often take active part in moral policing/ honour-based abuse, especially of girls who are not just shamed for their dressing choices, but can also be in real danger for talking to boys and ‘falling in love’.

Recently, I watched ‘What will people say?on Netflix, India. This 2017 movie revolves around a girl named Nisha, who belongs to an immigrant family from Pakistan and lives in Norway. The movie highlights the continuum of honour-based violence prevalent in our society that often straddles from slut-shaming to killing.

Read More
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues