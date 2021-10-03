Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
October 3, 2021

Chocolate Makhana & Makhana Kheer? Here Are 7 Fabulous Makhana Recipes We Bet You Didn’t Know About!

From sweet to spicy...these less-known makhana recipes show you how to transform makhana into amazing dishes.

Haamsini Sridhar
Makhana is also known as fox nuts and lotus seeds. A popular food during fasting, these are full of antioxidants and other nutrients. It also said to aid in weight loss and is anti-ageing as well!

Most people simply roast makhana and have it as a snack! With these makhana recipes, transform your regular makhana into amazing dishes that you can make at home!

Chocolate Makhana- A chocolatey makhana recipe!

Ever had Chocolate Makhana? If it sounds new to you, then it is time that you try this makhana recipe immediately!

The best part is you can make these at home! All you need is two ingredients and you will have at your hand, mouth-watering Chocolate Makhana! Make this delectable dish with this recipe from Blend with Spices.

Find the recipe here.

Makhane ki Kheer – Traditional sweet with a twist!

Kheer is a lip-smacking dish that we all enjoy. Makhana can be incorporated to take your Kheer to the next level.

If you are eager to whip up some Makhane ki Kheer in the comfort of your home, Dassana’s Veg Recipes has got a great recipe for you!

Find the recipe here.

Matar Makhana Curry – Sounds delicious already!

Did you know that Makhana can also be used to make a flavorful curry? If you are tired of the usual Indian curries, give them a special twist by adding Makhana!

Never made Mutter Makhana curry before? This recipe from Piping Pot Curry will guide you towards making a yummy one!

Find the recipe here.

Makhana Chaat- A quick & yum makhana recipe!

Chaat is an absolute favorite for all of us and now it can be made healthy too, by using Makhana!

Give your regular chaat a new twist with this recipe from Sharmis Passions. With just a few steps, you can make tasty Makhana Chaat at home!

Find the recipe here.

Makhana Paratha- Nutritious meal for kids!

Bored of your usual aloo, onion, etc parathas? Look no further! Makhana is a great addition to your regular parathas!

Make your parathas different with this Makhana Paratha recipe from Indian Veggie Delight. The on-point instructions and pictures will ensure that you make the dish right!

Find the recipe here.

Caramel Makhana- For those movie nights!

All of us love caramel and enjoy it as it is or as an addition to all our desserts. But Caramel Makhana is an amazing and unique snack to try!

Make these indulgent delights now with Indian Veggie Delight’s recipe! This recipe is simple and will ensure that you have a delicious, sweet dish at the end of it!

Find the recipe here.

Makhane ka Raita- A must-try!

We all love to have Indian savory food with some refreshing raita. Makhanas can add an interesting twist to your regular raita too!

If you are looking to make Makhane ka Raita, this recipe from Ribbons to Pastas is a must try! Just a few simple ingredients and you can elevate your raita!

Find the recipe here.

Image credits: @shoestring_foodies, Instagram, recipe blogs mentioned

