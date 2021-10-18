A Generous Dash Of Vermilion For The Goddess

By that time, a few other ladies had gathered around. Rumours fly faster than a supersonic plane in Indian societies. Chants of ‘new friend’ reverberated in front of the Goddess.
By that time, a few other ladies had gathered around. Rumours fly faster than a supersonic plane in Indian societies. Chants of ‘new friend’ reverberated in front of the Goddess.
Kirti Abasan in North Kolkata was bustling with activities, with married women thronging the makeshift podium to offer their final obeisance to the Goddess.
“Mou! You heard the news, right?” Anusuya’s eyes scanned her surroundings carefully as she beckoned her neighbour.
Mou hurried towards her and whispered, “Nope! What are you talking about?”
Anusuya brought her face closer towards Mou. “That D Block 3rd floor Mashima. She has a new friend.”
Mou’s red lips formed into a capital O. “You mean that Chatterjee Mashima?”
Anusuya nodded with palpable excitement.
“A male one?” Mou’s curiosity was now aroused. Anusuya shook her head in a dramatic manner.
“Stop the suspense! Tell me, Anu!”
Anusuya winked. “That type, you know…”
“Oh maa go!” Mou gasped out aloud. “Are you sure?”
By that time, a few other ladies had gathered around. Rumours fly faster than a supersonic plane in Indian societies. Chants of ‘new friend’ reverberated in front of the Goddess. As if it were a forbidden sin!
“Is this why I came to this complex?” rued an old arthritic lady.
“And to think I proudly state to my relatives that I stay in a society full of decent people!” agreed another.
Amidst the collective clucking of tongues, the lady in question Mrs. Chatterjee appeared, dressed in a pistachio green jamdani saree with a matching blouse. Accompanying her were Rupa and Moyna.
The residents stood shell shocked. So Mashima had two new friends! That too…..
Mrs. Chatterjee bowed down to the Goddess in reverence.
“Rupa & Moyna! Come here!”
“Excuse me, Mashima. May I know what’s happening here?” Anusuya wanted to know.
“I want my friends to participate in sindoor khela!”
Anusuya placed two palms over her mouth, her eyes wide open. Mou almost swooned. The other ladies looked like they had seen a ghost.
Mou butted in. “Mashima. You should know better. These two are not allowed here!”
Moyna opened her mouth to say something, but Mrs. Chatterjee stopped her. “These two are my friends. And our guests too.”
“So now Hijras will become a regular in our respectable complex!” sniggered Mrs. Anusuya.
“STOP IT!” Mrs. Chatterjee turned crimson. “Respectable? My foot! Where were you when the goons of Rakhal babu came to threaten me? It was bang outside your so-called bhadralok society. It was Rupa and Moyna who risked their lives to save me.”
“That was because we had nothing to lose, Mashima!” Rupa pitched in, her voice barely audible.
One could have heard a zipper strain that day in Kirti Abasan.
Mrs. Chatterjee broke the silence. “Everyone is equal before Her. I am going to allow Rupa and Moyna to play Sindoor Khela!”
“Welcome!” welcomed Purohit Moshai with a smile. “Who are we to judge people? Maa will never differentiate between Her children.”
With that, Mrs. Chatterjee took a handful of vermilion from the plate and splashed it all over Rupa and Moyna’s face, “Aasche bochor abar hobe …..”
To which her new friends squealed delightfully, “Bolo Dugga Ma ki …. Jai.”
Glossary:
Abasan: A housing society
Mashima: Maternal aunt in Bengali. Often elderly women are respectfully addressed so.
Oh Maa Go: An expression of shock or of surprise, it translates to ‘Oh My God’.
Bhadralok: A gentleman, a refined and a decent person.
Esho: Come (informal way)
Hijra: Eunuch
Sindoor Khela: It’s a tradition on Vijayadashami where married women apply sindoor, or vermilion, on each other’s face before bidding a farewell to Goddess Durga.
Aashun: Come (in a formal way)
Purohit Moshai: Priest, Moshai is Bengali word for Saheb or Mister.
Maa: Here it refers to Goddess Durga.
Aasche Bochor Abar Hobe: Often uttered on the day of the farewell. There will be a next time, so goes the meaning.
Published here first.
Image source: Abhishek Kumar Sah from Getty Images Free for Canva Pro
I am a boring IT professional, lost in the monotonous world of Excel. So, I seek refuge in Word, pun intended.
And.. I am a crazy cat person, a badge I proudly flaunt. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Netflix’s ‘House Of Secrets: The Burari Deaths’ dwells into the shocking death of an entire family of 11 in one night. It throws light on gender roles, superstitions & mental health in Indian households.
(Trigger Warning: This story delves into a documentary about alleged suicide/murder and may be triggering. Spoilers ahead).
Directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, Netflix’s latest three-episode documentary ‘House of secrets: The Burari Deaths’ traces what happened with the Bhatia family in 2018. On a usual summer morning, 11 members of the same family were found suspiciously hanging from the roof in the suburb of Burari. Later it was concluded to be an occult ritual gone wrong.
By the time I arrived home I was a tearful wreck. I finally told my sister. She could understand. Should we tell Bhau, our brother? No, she said. “What if he comes with you and gets into a fight with that man?”
By the time I arrived home I was a tearful wreck. I finally told my sister. She could understand. Should we tell Bhau, our brother? No, she said. “What if he comes with you and gets into a fight with that man?”
Some places just stick in ones head just as some faces do. One such place was Hotel ‘No Name’.
Navratri traditions differ all across India. But the best part about all these is that they all preach the same lesson, that of women empowerment.
Navratri traditions differ all across India. But the best part about all these is that they all preach the same lesson, that of women empowerment.
India is a nation of multiple cultures, traditions and festivals. One such festival that runs in the veins of our country is Navratri. From Garba in Gujarat to Durga Puja in Bengal, there are a number of ways in which devotees worship Goddess Durga. All over the country, Navratri traditions honour and celebrate women empowerment.
“What future?” Sunaina replied in a matter of fact manner placing the coffee mug on the tiny table on the side, “What future does physical attraction have? Some more steamy nights… as and when possible!”
“What future?” Sunaina replied in a matter of fact manner placing the coffee mug on the tiny table on the side, “What future does physical attraction have? Some more steamy nights… as and when possible!”
MashiMa had her fist hanging in the air, just when Atul opened the door. Her jaw dropped and eyes widened as if she had spotted a ghost. Her eyes then shifted to Sunaina in the rear, who had already realised that someone was at the door and was pulling up her robe, tying it around her waist in haste. But the damage had already been done. Not that Sunaina was bothered much by it. Just that she was concerned for the 50 year old maid of her neighbour and 3 am friend Mithali, who looked like she might break into spasms. Her eyes shifted to a scowling Atul who turned back and smirked with an eyebrow raised at the indiscreet display of shock by the old lady. In return he received a seething look followed by a quick wink asking him to push off.