Truth Or Dare! Shilpa Shetty’s Police Statement: ‘I Don’t Ask My Husband What He Does & He Doesn’t Tell Me Anything About His Work.’

On Raj Kundra’s involvement in porn case, Shilpa Shetty said she has “no idea about this”. She’s being trolled, but do wives know exact work-life of husbands?
Shilpa Shetty is again in the news for all the wrong reasons. In a statement given to the Mumbai Police on Wednesday (September 16, 2021) she stated that she was not aware of her husband Raj Kundra’s activities as she was ‘busy with her work’.
Shilpa Shetty is being brutally trolled on twitter by people because of her statement. But why do we assume that women know everything of what their husbands are up to? Many women hardly have any idea about the details of their husband’ work at office. Isn’t it time we stop trolling/blaming women for the deeds of men?
Shilpa Shetty told the Mumbai Crime Branch officials, “I have come to know today that the HotShots app was created through Viaan industries and porn videos made through it were sold by Pardeep Bakshi to his firm Kenrin. I am busy with my own work and I don’t ask my husband what he does and he doesn’t tell me anything about his work. I don’t know anything about all this.”
I agree it is very difficult to believe that a wife doesn’t know what business her husband is into or what his day-to-day dealings are but can we give Shilpa Shetty a benefit of doubt? Even if there is a slightest possibility that she genuinely doesn’t know then she is being subjected to unfair trolling and mean comments. There are many men who don’t discuss work at home and many wives who are unaware.
When you say your spouse is working is XYZ company, do you know what exactly the dealings of the company are? Do you know every line of business they are into or what exactly is the job profile? A wife need not necessarily know everything that her husband does unless he shares the same with her and that does not always happen.
Shilpa Shetty has an identity of her own that is separate from her husband. She is famous in her own right, and way more popular than her husband. We all know she still works hard for her money and we’ve seen her on many shows as a judge and host. She has recently acted in a movie as well and has her own yoga channel with many subscribers. There is a possibility that her husband didn’t want her to know what he was doing and hid facts from her.
One important point that almost everyone in the media has missed is that not once has Shilpa Shetty claimed that my husband is innocent, please leave him or that these are false allegations against him. Haven’t we seen many other famous wives openly support their husbands and cover up for them.
She hasn’t once acted like an ‘abla nari’ (helpless woman) crying or giving interviews stating that her life is in a mess. She has taken this in her stride and is taking one day at a time.
All she asked was for privacy so that her children are not affected and I think that is a fair ask. She gracefully pulled herself together, got her composure in place and was ready to face the world. While most women would hide from the world and the media, Shilpa continued to go the sets to shoot for her show. She braved the papparazi and stood tall.
On a recent episode of Super Dancer after watching a performance inspired by Rani Laxmi Bai, Shilpa spoke about how even today women have to fight for their rights, identity and for their children.
On the 2nd of August Shilpa Shetty issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing pornography case against her husband Raj Kundra. She had written, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family.”
Can we stop this witch hunt? What do we get by trolling and vilifying women for the deeds of men? Aren’t we seeing a similar cycle being repeated again?
Is it correct to subject someone to public humiliation, trolling and alienation even before he or she is proven guilty? If Shilpa Shetty is found guilty then by all means we are free to pass judgements. But we need to wait for a verdict, and cannot use her name to make fun on social media or to increase the TRPs of channels and media.
Let us not act like Sherlock Homes and let the police and judiciary do their job. We are neither qualified nor do we have the necessary evidence to make allegations. Let the law take its course.
Shilpa has maintained her dignity and it’s time we do the same.
