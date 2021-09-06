Let’s Stop Rituals Like ‘Kashi Yatra’ Where Bride’s Elderly Parents Wash Groom’s Feet!

There is always pleasure in knowing where your food comes from, and how it is grown and nurtured. Read more about Daadi’s recipes with my own easy cooking hacks from fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables.
It’s 2021 and we still follow rituals like Kashi Yatra where bride’s parents wash the groom’s feet. It’s time such rituals are questioned and stopped!
Indian weddings have a number of rituals. Each community and sub-community has its own set of rituals. At times, they are specific to a geographic location, as in a village.
Most of these rituals are being followed blindly without understanding their significance. Just because they have been going on for several decades, people continue to follow them.
“We haven’t questioned our elders about this. So, I see no reason why you should be questioning them”, is the answer one gets when questioning the rituals.
Even if one makes an effort to understand the origin of a ritual and its significance, one wonders if it is relevant today.
There is a ritual called Kashi Yatra in a typical Brahmanical Telugu wedding. The groom pretends to run away from the wedding venue and go to Kashi. This is because he wants to continue his education and expand his knowledge before settling down with his household duties.
The groom is given a book on spirituality, an umbrella (as he has to walk under the scorching heat) and slippers (so that he is not hurt by stones on the road).
The bride’s brother tries to stop him by telling him that his sister is as sweet as a piece of jaggery and that he should marry her.
Once he agrees to come back and get married, the bride’s parents feel grateful and wash his feet!
Circa 2021. If the groom wants to continue his education, he can do so through the comfort of his home via online courses. Why should he run away from the wedding venue?
Will the groom walk all the way to his college? He will hire a cab or book a flight ticket. So, he does not require the umbrella and the slippers!
The guy has most probably wooed the girl to marry him. So, why should the bride’s brother offer niceties about his sister in order to convince the groom to marry her?
The bride’s parents are obviously elder to the groom. Why should they be washing his feet??
It is high time the validity of such rituals are questioned and we stop following them!
Image source: Stills from 2 States and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A full-time employee, a part-timer, a flexi-timer, freelancer, an entrepreneur, now a
Some Bizarre And Often Beautiful Wedding Rituals Across Cultures
Daughters Are Not Objects : Does The Practice Of Kanyadaan Serve Any Purpose?
It Is Time Old Wedding Traditions Were Tweaked To Make Them More Meaningful To Equal Partnership In Marriage
What If, Instead Of Crying At A Bidaai, We Celebrated The Welcome Of A New Bride?
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!