Random Men Sent Her Rape Threats For Daring To Express An Opinion On Cristiano Ronaldo

There is always pleasure in knowing where your food comes from, and how it is grown and nurtured. Read more about Daadi’s recipes with my own easy cooking hacks from fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables.
An Instagram influencer recently received rape threats for just sharing her opinion against Cristiano Ronaldo. Why is it so ‘okay’ for men to give rape threats to women as a way to silence their opinion?
Recently famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Football club Manchester United was celebrated by fans on a massive level. Many social media users pointed out that Cristiano’s return was being romanticized. In this way, one thing that was completely ignored was his history as a person accused of sexual assault.
At this, 22-year-old Epcita shared her opinion about the rape allegations against Ronaldo, on Instagram. Soon after she shared her opinion, her DMs and the comment section was filled with rape threats and abusive slurs. After all, that’s what a woman deserves for sharing her opinion right?
This all started when model Kathryn Mayorga accused Ronaldo of rape. The incident which occurred in 2009 was denied to be non-consensual by Ronaldo and his lawyers. An out-of-court settlement was signed in 2010 where Ronaldo allegedly agreed to pay Mayorga $375,000. She was also made to sign an NDA which meant she could “never again speak about that night.”
Later in 2017, sports magazine Spigel published an exclusive feature called ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’s Secret’, where Mayogra anonymously claimed that she was raped by the footballer.
In the article, she mentioned how she still feels sick and is haunted by that night. She mentioned how she felt disgusted to see Ronaldo living the life of a celebrity without any real consequences. The article also highlighted how Mayorga had agreed to the $375,000 payoff “out of fear for herself and her family” and “out of impotence, the inability to stand up to him (Ronaldo).”
In 2018 Mayorga filed a lawsuit against Ronaldo. So far the details such as DNA matching, leaked emails etc have suggested that Ronaldo did sexually assault Mayorga.
Epcita posted her opinion on the whole Ronaldo controversy on her Insta handle, stating how his history of being a rapist is happily being forgotten. She soon began receiving messages from people not agreeing with her opinion. But soon after that, she started getting rape threats and abusive messages which graphically described how they would deal with her physically and sexually..
Epcita has narrated the whole frightening and horrible experience that she went through in an IGTV video.
In the video, it can be seen that one user who goes by the name dishadking68 commented “group masturbation session on her pic today and then we report.”
And this was not it! Her comment section and messages were filled with unmentionable filth from men, just because she had a different opinion than them. In the video, she also mentioned that sadly this was not the first time that she had witnessed something like this, and how she had expected the rape threats because that has happened in the past as well.
At this point, I was thinking how normal it sounds that a woman got a rape threat. How normal it is that women on the internet don’t get surprised if they get rape threats. How normal has it become to use rape as a ‘punishment’ for a woman. All because “ye to hota rehta hai!” (this happens). It’s horrifying.
After this Epcita did what all women are told to do. She ignored the threats. A few days later she started getting messages of how she has become famous on meme pages. These messages also mentioned how people know her address and would “come to her house and f*ck her.”
Remember, Epcita is just 22!
The very thought that people know where she lives and they can do something to her horrified her. It’s that simple. To think that you can get rape threats or be raped anytime for anything as a woman in our society. That’s how normalised rape is.
Oh and she did send an official complaint to Instagram about dishadking68, but this is what they replied.
A survey conducted by Plan International, a Non-Government Organization (NGO) working for children’s rights and equality for girls in India, shows that more than half (58 per cent) of women have faced online harassment or abuse.
Why is it so easy for self-righteous men to sanction rape threats? Rape is used as a way to silence a woman. It is considered the ultimate shame committed against a woman after which she is considered impure. Sexual violence is often shamefully considered a way to avenge any kind of insult or injury. Rape threats have become the new way to silence women or divert the attention from issues these women are highlighting. And to use it to threaten someone when you don’t agree with them just shows the deep-rooted patriarchy in our society. Not surprising in a country where one rape happens every 15 minutes.
This trend of scaring someone is disturbing not only to freedom of speech but also to the matter of women security. No matter how much you disagree with a person’s opinions you don’t have a right to threaten them.
On a platform level to curb cyberbullying, social media platforms can take proactive measures and zero-tolerance against online sexual harassment and abuse. Accounts doing so should be completely taken down.
Platforms should work to make the internet a safe space, representative of equality and opportunity, and not one filled with sexual predators, where women feel unsafe even looking at their screens.
Secondly, real-life actions and arrests should be hassle-free. Finally, a mindset change has to be wrought. We must teach our boys to respect women rather than try to rattle them.
What happened with Epcita is not new. It’s both sad and disturbing how common it is. All because some men just are not afraid to issue rape threats when they disagree with a woman’s opinion.
Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you!
To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
Comedian Agrima Joshua Receiving Threats Proves Yet Again To Silence A Woman, Threaten To Rape Her
Actress Expressing Opinion = ‘Feminachi’ But Rape Threats Should Be Permitted As ‘Free Speech’?
Go Wear A Burqa, They Said. So She Drew One On Her Pictures! Meet Instagram Artist Priyadarshini Kacker
Random Man Sends Rape Threat To Sucharita Tyagi Because He Is ‘Offended’ – Who’s To Blame?
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!