I Lost My Job & Started A Café With My 67 Yr Old Mother….This Is My Fairy-Tale Come True!

Who would have thought a simple Bengali girl living in Muzaffarnagar could make her dreams come true? My story is one of hope and courage. If I can do it, anyone can!
I lost my job due to covid and did not know how to support my family. That is presecisly when the idea of ‘Bengali Love Café’ struck me. Not only did I build a new identity for myself, but also gave my 67-year-old mother self-esteem and dignity.
I started my business with the help of my mother and roped in more women who needed a livelihood during such unprecedented times.
I started with the idea of a tiffin service to support my family financially. I began with distributing leaflets in and around my locality with the hope of getting customers for my tiffin service. My mother Deepa Guha’s culinary skills worked magic, and I was able to scale into a café soon.
All my raw materials are directly imported from Kolkata. The best part is that my suppliers in Kolkata are also women!!
My efforts culminated into a beautiful café that caters to over 200 people daily and earns a revenue of two lakh Indian rupees a month.
Even now, after such a good response and colossal demand, my mother prepares all the delicacies and I’ve never heard her complain. We have hired women to help us with other things like peeling, cleaning, chopping, and arranging.
Once my business started getting a steady customer response, I decided to convert it into a cloud kitchen. We registered Bengali Love Café with Zomato and began receiving orders online from 15th January 2020. After which, I also partnered with Swiggy, Magic Pin, India Mart, and Dunzo to make sure that my product reached more people.
I also began supplying cooking raw materials like spices from Kolkata, used explicitly in Bengali cuisine, to people who need them. My vertical, Groceries on wheels, which was set up in May 2020 has been performing exponentially.
Then my dream came true! A little after the success of my cloud kitchen, my mother and I rented a small space to open an outlet and launched it in May 2020. Our very own walk-in café!!
We offer over 50 Bengali delicacies that include main meals like luchi chicken curry, snacks like Kolkata jhaal muri and combo meals including doi maach combo to name a few dishes. The best part is that we also provide traditional ‘Bengali bhog’ items and seasonal sweets.
Like I mentioned we do the cooking ourselves and have hired women to help us run the café.
We offered jobs to around 30 women in the neighbourhood. Like my mother, these were homemakers with no exposure to the business. But with some assistance, they can now earn more money.
I am proud of starting a business with no seed money or help from anyone and scaling it to a commendable level.
I have set up a Bengali Love Café Foundation to help people in need by providing them with free meals and fruits.
We not only feel empowered but have also set a benchmark of empathy helping the underprivileged and the women in need.
If I can do it then anyone can!
I am Sakshi Guha the founder and owner of one of the most popular food-tech companies – Bengali Love Café ,founded in the year 2020.
“Can you get me some water?” asked my MIL from her place in the bedroom at 11a.m. on a leisurely Sunday.
My daughter Farheena is a young, smart lady with special needs. She is 26 years of age. I was diagnosed with 3rd Stage breast cancer when she was just 11 months old. Considering how our society responds to people who are different in any way, I was so scared to die that I kicked cancer and continued living. Of course, I had to undergo regular treatment to overcome cancer, but it was not tough.
India celebrates 24th January as the National Girl Child Day. With schemes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ the government took steps in the right direction. However, a lot is left to be implemented in the real world.
