From Poo in K3G To Geet In Jab We Met, Here Are Kareena Kapoor’s 6 Most Memorable Roles!

As Kareen Kapoor Khan celebrates her birthday on September 21, we we look back on some of her best roles!
Kareena Kapoor Khan, popularly known as Bebo is one of Bollywood’s most famous actresses. Even after being in the industry for many years, she has been consistently incredible in her acting & choice of roles.
Over time, Kareena has given us amazing movies and has made us remember her for her iconic characters. On her birthday, we take a moment to cherish the great roles that she has acted in.
Several years later, Kabhi Khushi Khabie Gham is a film that we all still remember fondly for its characters and plot. But none us can forget Kareena’s famous role as Poo alias Pooja in the movie. Her dialogues, attitude and dressing sense and not to forget, her effortless acting made us appreciate her for the star that she is!
We all remember Jab We Met for its evergreen songs and dialogues. But another reason that Jab We Met remains a film we all love to this date is the iconic character Geet played by Kareena.
Geet’s outgoing, carefree nature was something we all admired and Kareena truly nailed the character with her impeccable acting.
Her role also earned her multiple awards including the Filmfare Award and IIFA Award. And we all agree with Geet, she’s our favorite too!
Ki & Ka was a ground-breaking film that drastically upturned traditional gender roles and stereotypes. Kareena Kapoor plays the role of Kia, a career-oriented woman who wants to continue and pursue her goals no matter what.
Her strong performance and raw portrayal of emotions in the role helped us to truly understand and connect with Kia.
Veere Di Wedding is a light movie revolves about the friendship between four women, who used to be childhood friends and who meet again for the wedding of one.
In the film, Kareen plays the role of Kalindi Puri, a woman who is not quite fully on-board with marriage concept. But her performance was brilliant and Kareena herself admitted that doing the film was the ‘best decision of her life’.
Good Newwz, which was released in 2019, was a comedy film with its own twists and turns and emotions. In the movie, Kareena plays the role of Deepti Batra, whom along with her husband Varun Batra want to have a child. Despite starring three others in the film, Kareena stands out with her flawless acting and really moves us in the emotional scenes.
Udta Punjab was a film that was about the drug problems in Punjab. Kareena played a relatively different role, as a doctor who has a rehab clinic in the film. Despite the short screen time, she wanted to take up the role because of the film’s subject. As always, she managed to stun the audience and fans with her performance!
Image source: Collage of film stills
