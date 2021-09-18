A Letter To Our Sisters In Afghanistan… With Hope, From An Indian Woman

Want a career that guarantees you a consistent income, every month: all from the comfort of your home? Join eMaester: Teach more, Earn More, Learn More.
They would want to silence you, crush you and ‘teach’ you. But stay strong… because women like you are HOPE.
Having an opinion and guts to spill it out while being a woman is a disastrous recipe.
Let me tell you how, as an Indian woman.
Firstly, you will have few friends.
You will get less invitations for the fun parties because you just can’t limit your chatter to the weather and dresses.
You will get few promotions and more memos from the boss.
Relatives will keep you away from their children and cultured wives.
Your professors may also ignore your raised hand because your questions disturb their lesson plan.
Even the salesman won’t give you more discount because having too many opinion kill your femininity (they say).
And for any crime against women, within this country and elsewhere… women like you will be blamed.
Even for the failed rains, crop, Pandemic….It’s you, only you…
They would want to silence you, crush you and teach you…
Stay strong…
Because women like you are HOPE.
A letter to our courageous sisters in Afghanistan.
