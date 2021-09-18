Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
  1. Home > Social Issues > A Letter To Our Sisters In Afghanistan… With Hope, From An Indian Woman

A Letter To Our Sisters In Afghanistan… With Hope, From An Indian Woman

Posted: September 18, 2021
Tags:

Want a career that guarantees you a consistent income, every month: all from the comfort of your home? Join eMaester: Teach more, Earn More, Learn More.

They would want to silence you, crush you and ‘teach’ you. But stay strong… because women like you are HOPE.

Having an opinion and guts to spill it out while being a woman is a disastrous recipe.

Let me tell you how, as an Indian woman.

Firstly, you will have few friends.

You will get less invitations for the fun parties because you just can’t limit your chatter to the weather and dresses.

You will get few promotions and more memos from the boss.

Relatives will keep you away from their children and cultured wives.

Your professors may also ignore your raised hand because your questions disturb their lesson plan.

Even the salesman won’t give you more discount because having too many opinion kill your femininity (they say).

And for any crime against women, within this country and elsewhere… women like you will be blamed.

Even for the failed rains, crop, Pandemic….It’s you, only you…

They would want to silence you, crush you and teach you…

Stay strong…

Because women like you are HOPE.

A  letter to our courageous sisters in Afghanistan.

Image source: Anamika/ Pocket Films on YouTube

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Vartika Sharma Lekhak

Vartika Sharma Lekhak is a writer based in India. She is the author of the

Learn More

Steps To Landing Your First Writing Job - Want To Be A Content Writer?

Comments

Related articles

Dear Future Daughter, Never Let Anyone Push You; The Choice Always Has To Be Yours

Dr Sabyn Javeri

Dr Sabyn Javeri: The Price Of Being A Strong Woman In Our Society

Dear Son, The World Is Dark And Bleak, But You Can Be A Kind, Loving Person

7 Tips To Succeeding As A Professional Woman In A Man’s World

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

shilpa shetty
Truth Or Dare! Shilpa Shetty’s Police Statement: ‘I Don’t Ask My Husband What He Does & He Doesn’t Tell Me Anything About His Work.’
My Husband Is Ashamed Of Me In Front Of His NRI Friends…
My Husband’s Death Left Me Penniless…With No Home, Would I Have to Sleep On the Road?
The Day I Learnt That Being A Boy Was More Valuable

Read about Daadi's recipes with my own easy cooking hacks from fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Best Loved Stories

Even Today, Why Don’t We Consider Using A Mother’s Name As Part Of Her Child’s?

sexuality of women

I Was A 30 Year Old Virgin, Unmarried, And Here Is What I Did About My Secret Sexual Fantasies

Divorced At 25: How I Rebuilt My Life And Triumphed

Stitching Virginity Back: Becoming A Virgin Again

Top 5 Interview Mistakes By Women