September 30, 2021

‘We All Want A Baby Boy…’ Said The FIL At The Baby Shower & Left Me Astonished!

So, this is the Indian society where the would-be father & mother are working in IT companies and the family is educated. But a girl child is still not accepted!

Sugandha Banerjee
girl child

 So, this is the Indian society where the would-be father & mother are working in IT companies and the family is educated. But a girl child is still not accepted!

It was the seven months ‘Baby Shower’ ceremony of a couple, who are very good neighbours of mine.

The would-be father suddenly brought few hand-made props and asked everyone to pick one for the photo shoot. They were “boy to be” “girl to be”  “happy mother” “happy father” and “happy family” props. And then I was left astonished!

At first, I was delighted to see the family caring so much for their daughter-in-law

It was the seven months ‘Baby Shower’ ceremony of a couple, who are very good neighbours of mine. I was invited to their house party. It was a small function with their family members who included the would-be father’s parents, his sister, sister’s kids and his wife (the would-be mother).

Since I am their neighbour, I was the only outsider they had invited in this COVID-19 situation. They were very busy with providing me food, sweets and clicking pictures. The kids were also playing with me. It was all naturally, to make me feel like a part of their family.

I also thought of clicking few pictures of them and thus, took out my DSLR and started clicking pictures. They began posing, changed dresses and again posed. I was delighted to see the old parents caring so much for their daughter-in-law, which is something that very difficult to see in Indian households.

I was shocked to see that no one picked up “a girl to be” prop for the girl child

The would-be father suddenly brought few hand-made props and asked everyone to pick one for the photo shoot. They were “a boy to be”,” a girl to be”, ” happy mother”, “happy father” and “happy family” props.

 I was astonished to see that no one picked up “a girl to be” prop. The guy wanted to give it to his mother but she was reluctant to take it and when the father was asked, the sister replied, “We all want a baby boy”.

 So, this is the Indian society where the would-be father and mother are working in IT companies and the parents, sister and everyone is educated. But a girl child is still not accepted in the society.

Feeling a lump in my throat, I clicked their pictures, packed my camera and came back home.

This is the ugly face of our educated Indian society!

Despite years of struggle for securing basic rights and equality for girls and women, there are still parents and families wanting a boy child rather than a girl. In today’s world, women have made commendable achievements in various fields and are slowly rising up in leadership positions as well. But are women’s talents and capabilities realised in the Indian society?

There are so many laws, NGOs, government bodies that are working for the upliftment of girl child. But if in the roots of a family, the negligence of not accepting a girl child remains, it’s all futile.

 A girl child is a boon that happens to those parents who are empowered themselves. Everyone is not fortunate enough to be a girl’s parents.

Please do give it a thought. Your actions will pave the way for a better India!

Image souce: Still from Nil Battey Sannata

