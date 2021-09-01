There is always pleasure in knowing where your food comes from, and how it is grown and nurtured. Read more about Daadi’s recipes with my own easy cooking hacks from fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables.
Being a girl in India is hard, says this teenager, growing up in a patriarchal society. But, she says, her family, where she can be herself, more than makes up for this.
Being a girl in India is hard I’ll say,
Especially when having dreams isn’t okay!
It’s frustrating when society criticizes every move,
And everything you wear has to be approved!
People have eyes on me everywhere,
They watch me with a swift, startling stare.
They monitor every place I go,
Everything I do, they claim they should know?
Indian society doesn’t think girls have what it takes;
They think that we can’t keep up with the stakes.
They still believe we are just frail and fragile,
And that competition is something we can’t survive.
Happily, there are parents, who encourage their girls,
To keep dreaming, take on people in the world.
They are parents like mine who want me to see,
To rise above everything that life will throw at me.
My family believes that I can be,
Anything and everything, I want to be.
They don’t care if the society approves
Because societal thinking should improve.
Image source: shutterstock
I am a regular teenager with a burning desire to fight prejudice, patriarchy and any
