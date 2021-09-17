‘A Good-looking Drag’ Or ‘Engaging Thriller’? Take A Look At These Opposing Reviews Of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom!

Want a career that guarantees you a consistent income, every month: all from the comfort of your home? Join eMaester: Teach more, Earn More, Learn More.
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom is one of the few big-ticket films to release on OTT streaming platform this pandemic. Is the movie worth your time? Read these reviews to know!
Akshay-Kumar starrer Bell Bottom released in theatres a few weeks ago, even though many states still haven’t opened up theatres. It releases today on OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime.
With Bhuj having released only a few days ago, the trend of nationalistic films continues in Bollywood. Akshay himself has done several like Baby and Airlift. The reviews vary in their verdict of the film. Read on and let us know if you will be watching this film!
Review Indian Express
Bell Bottom was the first Hindi film to be shot in the pandemic; given the limitations, it’s an adept production. Anshul (Akshay Kumar) is a star even before he joins the Research and Analysis Wing.
Akshay’s filmography doesn’t gain or lose from Bell Bottom. He’s played a better spy in Baby, a better civilian in Airlift.
Review by The Wire
The only redeeming feature is that it is not loud, but the Pakistan-bashing is in place. So, yes, Bell Bottom wasn’t all that bad in the second half. We even get a twist or three: the RA&W agents encounter several roadblocks; some plans don’t materialize; the climactic triumph, even though convenient, does look earned.
It is still shoddy, make no mistake, but I at least found a silver lining: Bell Bottom is a Bhuj that went to a grooming school!
Review by Film Companion
Vaani Kapoor is purely ornamental. Lara Dutta shines through the prosthetics. It is a controlled able performance.
However this version of Indira Gandhi comes across as incompetent and slow. Where the character could have shone as the only woman in a room full of equal parts scared and equal parts cocky menInstead this version of Indira Gandhi comes off as incometent and slow
. An example of how the acting industry gives waaay more longevity to men. Lara Dutta made her debut playing 11 yrs. older Akshay Kumar’s love interest in Andaaz.
Review FirstPost
Bell Bottom is a continuation of Akshay Kumar’s slew of ‘nationalistic’ movies, hiding in the facade of a ‘fast-paced spy thriller.
The titular spy (played by who else but Akshay Kumar) ends his briefing to his agents with “Ab Hindustan nahi jhukega. Iss baar, unki haar.” Tewari’s film is the kind of a lazy ‘commercial film,’ where the titular spy literally bumps into a suspected militant at a Gurudwara in London after his sister-in-law comically trips over him, while walking backwards.
Bell Bottom might try to fool you with its sleekness, but it is equally as hare-brained as any of Kumar’s films in the past five years.
Review by The Times of India
Like several other Kumar’s films that are inspired by real incidents, this Ranjit Tiwari directorial is based on the two events that happened in the late 70s and early 80s during Indira Gandhi’s time as India’s PM. It’s commendable that the movie was shot during the pandemic across various locations in India and Scotland.
Kumar is in full form and dependably strong. He uses his star power to the fullest, with gusto. Portraying Indira Gandhi on screen is no mean feat and Lara Dutta looks confident and convincing in the part.
The film is engaging and manages to hold your attention for all of 123 minutes. Overall, the film has its flaws, but it doesn’t fail to entertain. ‘Bell Bottom’ lives up to the charm of a Bollywood, big-scale commercial film!
Sonia Chopra is Senior Editor, Women's Web and has over 15 years of writing
