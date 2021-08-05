Why Are Fans Dissing Accusations Of Domestic Violence & Adultery By Yo-Yo Honey Singh’s Wife?

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
Shalini Talwar, wife of Yo-Yo Honey Singh has accused him of adultery and domestic violence, and filed a case. Fans are calling her out for this, which is not Ok!
Punjabi Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is in a controversy as his wife Shalini Talwar has filed a report against him for domestic violence, under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, in Tees Hazari Court, New Delhi. The court has issued interim orders prohibiting Honey Singh from disposing of the joint property of the couple. Shalini has asked for Rs 20 Crore as compensation for her mental and physical abuse.
Shalini has claimed that Honey Singh (real name Hirdesh Singh) has tortured her mentally and physically. She has stated in her statement that her in-laws were also involved, and treated her brutally. Furthermore, she has claimed that he was addicted to alcohol and once “threw a bottle of liquor” at her. In the report filed, she has also mentioned that he was maintaining physical relations with other women during his travel for the shoots.
Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar married in 2011, but it was in 2014, on the sets of a reality show, India’s Raw Star, that he introduced her to the world as his wife. Shalini claims that his abusive behavior started just after their honeymoon.
The singer has a huge fan base, and most of these people are supporting him. Nobody has yet come out in support of Shalini and addressed her courage.
Yes, the allegations are not proven yet, but is it hard for society to understand that a woman is unlikely to make such big allegations against her own husband unless there is truth in them, and support her?
Whenever a woman comes out with claims of exploitation against a celebrity, people usually assume she might be lying. But what if is she not? Honey Singh’s lyrics and videos show blatant toxic masculinity; is it really possible that he might be innocent of the charges against him? Or is society so steeped in misogyny that they’re just not willing to point fingers at a superstar?
People are saying, “kiske ghar me ladai nahi hoti” (which home does domestic abuse not happen in?). Isn’t that an issue? That there are conflicts at every other Indian home that go to physical violence levels? Women are traumatized and abused by their husbands, fathers, brothers, or in-laws, and when they come out for justice, we start normalizing domestic violence. As a gendered crime, domestic abuse stems from societal disparities between men and women, and the absolute entitlement of men.
Such statements are the reason that women are afraid to confront their exploitation and in their own mind, and they start considering the torture as ‘normal’. As a result, victims may feel ashamed or use excuses to cover up the abuse.
The Hindustan Times has published an article with the headline Honey Singh booked for alleged domestic violence, saying, ‘he was depressed they had no child’.
Even if he was depressed for not having a child, that doesn’t justify his actions at all. Being under depression implies you need therapist help and not that you’ll start abusing your wife physically and mentally. Society always tries to protect a man’s actions, and such headlines by a news website promote those behaviours.
Domestic violence and abuse are very serious problems, whether alcohol and drugs play a part or not. Abusive behaviors are not as much about losing control as they are about completely taking control. It is ironic that many abusers are not seen as perpetrators but as victims. Abusers use this reasoning frequently, and many have elaborate denial systems designed to justify or excuse their actions.
Please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 if you or a loved one are the victim of domestic violence.
Image source: YouTube
