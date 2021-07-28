The Movie ‘Pagglait’ Gives An Insight On Our Society’s View Of Grief

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
I recently watched the movie Paglait on Netflix and it is an eye-opener to the society we live in when it comes to dealing with death and grief.
“Ladki log ko jab akal atti hai na, to unhe paglait kehte hai!”– Sandhya from Paglait.
The movie revolves around a young widow, Sandhya who has not yet developed any feelings, love or craze for her husband, Astik. His demise hardly moves her. In fact, she gets the urge to quench her thirst with a special demand for Pepsi, for which her own mother calls her crazy for being demanding! Funny, but howling for a son-in-law’s demise makes the loss more evident when I see the daughter least affected.
The movie highlights ‘Loss will bestow with sacrifice’. Why? When there is no connection while living, the person left behind must get some time to forgive the dead person, who did wrong without even knowing. The less they talk, the more anger was there. Then why must the widow still sacrifice? I got interested to see how Sandhya sees herself after meeting Akansha. Truly, I found Sandhya to be a victim of marriage, where she wanted to get a job for herself but under the pressure of family she got married to a guy who earns 70,000/- per month. I mean wow! Yet another story where girl is a giant load on family.
The characters assemble one by one in the family home, with heavy bags and plans to be there till 13th day of the ritual after death. They have no plans of leaving and grab every opportunity to gossip now and then! Where the Damaad of house doesn’t let go of any opportunity to flaunt his meagre knowledge of things people didn’t know. Be it Shakespeare, or vocabulary or knowledge of internet.
The next best part of the movie was to showcase all the ooohhhh…. Aahhhh…. Sshhhhh….. moments with utter beautification. Where a teenage girl opens up about periods in front of the family. Even the talk of kissing between the teenagers taught us that these days kids don’t need upbringing like us. We used to zap the channel or move to the kitchen to quench thirst when a bold scene popped up on TV!
Even, Astik’s brother abstaining from cigarette and drinking for the 13 days of mourning was a sign of hypocrisy. He later confronts tayaji by pointing to his drink on the terrace!
White is sad not peace. White is the colour which mixes with any other colour to lessen the agony of the notion. But a girl must wear white when the husband dies. I demand to know why. Deaths are those times when there is extreme pressure to look sad.
Death and age aren’t friends. A son setting fire to the pyre of father is acceptable. But wohooo, special discounts if scenario is vice-versa! I mean is this a way of showing courtesy?
The less sad will howl louder. This is even my personal experience which is reflected in the movie, where the door ke relatives will howl more than the immediate family. Why? Because it shows you are sad! No damn, coz Khali bartan zyada awaaz karta hai!
Sandhya, a young widow who soars high by the end of the movie is a must watch as she brings out the true hypocrisy of the society.
Image courtesy – Netflix
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers
