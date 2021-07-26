Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Probably, Victoria’s Big Secret Was That She Preferred Comfy Yet ‘Boring’ Bras!

Probably, Victoria’s Big Secret Was That She Preferred Comfy Yet ‘Boring’ Bras!

Posted: July 26, 2021
Tags:

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir

Home is where the bra isn’t necessary, and anyways who decided that women need to wear a bra all the time? Must be a man! Only they wouldn’t know the pain!

Rhea was head over heels in love with Rishi, the kind of love where you have butterflies every time they call or text. She had finally found her Mr Perfect who was attentive, considerate and loving. She was bouncing between exhilaration and anxiety; she wanted everything in their relationship to be perfect.

They had been dating each other for the last six months and used to frequently visit each other’s house. Like every new relationship they looked forward to their me time and left no opportunity to be together. They couldn’t keep their eyes and hands off each other. Their relationship was an amalgamation of love and lust and they were crazy about one other.

Rhea was impeccably dressed every time she met him, her clothes, her shoes, her make-up and her lingerie was always on fleek. Victoria’s secret was her favourite shopping joint; she also spent hours online searching for the perfect lingerie. Her satin and lace bras, her thongs, her garter belt and her cage bras drove him wild with passion. She put the X in sexy.

However there was one little secret she kept from him! She hated silk and lace, the thongs were very uncomfortable and her bra wire’s hurt the very soul of her being! She was much more comfortable in her cotton grandma panties and her simple soft cotton bras. She didn’t care much about bold colours like red or teal; she was happy with basics like white and black.

She wore old panties that were in a tattered condition at home and often went bra less. Home is where the bra isn’t necessary, and anyways who decided that women need to wear a bra all the time? Must be a man! Only they wouldn’t know the pain!

One such day after work Rishi decided to surprise Rhea. It was an impromptu plan and Rhea wasn’t prepared for it. Rishi planned to whisk her away for the night; he had already booked a hotel. Rhea didn’t want to go but she couldn’t understand how to say a no to a man who is standing with a bouquet of flowers waiting for you. If she had had any idea about it before hand, then she would have been prepared.

She was wearing her cotton bra and mismatched panties to work. Who has time in the morning to actually match their lingerie? Also why would anyone sit and work all day in uncomfortable lingerie? Sometimes your bra gives you a bigger heart burn than you boyfriend, and nothing can be more uncomfortable than a thong.

There was no way in hell that Rhea would want Rishi to see her wearing her boring bra. She did everything possible to decline his advances; she wasted time in ordering pizza, watching a movie and talking about random topics that she had no interest in but who can avoid the inevitable.

Rishi couldn’t wait any longer to get close to her. As he kissed her passionately and slowly unbuttoned her shirt, her mind was in panic, “How would he react?” ,”What would he say?”. She had run out of excuses, and she didn’t know how to waste any more of his time.

He looked at her and saw her basic beige bra which was worn out and had a few loose strings. He looked at her again and started laughing. “Sexy lady is dressed like an aunty today, is this the real you? You look so funny, I can’t stop laughing!”

Rhea turned red with embarrassment, and she felt naked and ashamed. She wanted the ground to open up and swallow her inside that instant.

As he stood over there laughing uncontrollably at her nakedness, her embarrassment soon turned into rage. “How dare you?” she said. “I work so hard to look good for you every single time, I have spent thousands on buying sexy lingerie just to hear your appreciation. Only I know how uncomfortable it is to wear a stupid lace bra that eats into my skin and causes me rashes! Why don’t you try wearing thongs to see how comfortable they are? Actually when was the last time you dressed up for me?”

“You always wear boring cotton boxers but not once did I mock you or laugh at you! Do you love me for me or for the clothes I wear? I thought you loved me but it’s unbelievable how shallow you are! Call me an aunty; I don’t care! I love my cotton bras and panties, I refuse to wear anymore lace bras for you or for anyone else! Ill only wear it for myself!”

She stormed out of the hotel room and didn’t look back. She couldn’t even look at his face anymore. Her phone kept ringing; he called multiple times and sent many apology texts.

The next day a huge bouquet of flowers greeted her at her office reception- “I am so sorry my love, I realise my mistake, I don’t know what happened to me, I feel ashamed! Please forgive me!”

She remembered all the good times they had had, and the future they dreamt of. She picked up the flowers and admired them; they were her favourite daisies then she walked with the flowers to her desk and threw them in the dustbin below! Her love was not more than her self-respect!

She decided she didn’t want to please anyone anymore! Why do women even go such lengths to buy clothes that are so uncomfortable?  Her plain cotton bras never hurt her! She decided to stop leading the ‘Double Bra Life’ and embrace her choices. It’s no fun cheating on your soft comfortable cotton bra for a bra that could stab you in your chest with its underwire. She laughed alone thinking, “I am sure Victoria’s big secret is that she doesn’t like the bras she wears! ”

Image source: Foundry on pixabay

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Exciting workshops for women @ work!

17th July: Personal Branding for Success by I M Peccable; this session is targeted for open minded people keen to tackle the roadblocks they are facing on the path to success. Covers the concept of Personal Branding, Myth Busting to clear out the roadblocks and prepare the mind for success, Real Life Experiences and Case Studies, and a 5 Step Framework to easy-follow steps. 17th & 18th July: Leveraging social media for growing your business by Anupama Dalmia; This course is apt for anyone who wishes to use social media to grow their work. Writers, Entrepreneurs, Authors, Content Creators, etc can all attend and benefit. The sessions will focus on Understanding the different platforms and deciding which ones to choose, Brief on social media algorithms and features, Writing effective social media posts and creating the right schedule, Identifying the metrics and parameters that should be tracked and Creating engagement with patrons through Storytelling. 21st July: Know Thy Personal Style by I M Peccable; This session is meant to help you know yourself within 2 hours. You will understand Image Concepts, learn about Yin and Yang, analyze your Personal Style based on your personality characteristics and take recommendations home. 5th August; New Mothers Support Group by Sirisha Ramanand; This group coaching session aims to provide a safe and judgement free space for working mothers of young children. Trying to maintain a career and motherhood together leads to women forgetting about a very important person i.e. themselves. Through this session, participants will assess their 'as is' and design their 'should be'. Each participant will be invited to asses their 'why' and will leave the session having identified a first actionable step on their journey to living their best life

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Women Of VMware - Meet Aditi Prabhu, Senior Technology Consultant

Comments

Related articles

A Tale Of Love (An Urban Love Story)

SAHM depression

Do You Feel Isolated & Depressed As A SAHM? Find Your Mojo Back With These 6 Things

It Was Destiny [#ThisThingCalledLove]

The Secret Lives Of Bisexual & Lesbian Women In India Trapped In Traditional Marriages

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Why Do Suchi & Her Daughter Dhriti In The Family Man Get So Much Hate From Viewers?
sexism in sports
From Calling Sportswomen Beauty Queens To Athletes Given Skimpy Uniforms: When Will Sexism In Sports End?
Shefali Shah directorial debut
Shefali Shah’s Directorial Debut Is All About A Married Woman Putting Herself First In Style!
6 Moms Who Found Gaps In The Baby Care Market And Grew Giant Businesses

Vaahini- A Network For Women Empowerment

Best Loved Stories

I Refuse To Be Burdened With The Supposed Compliment, SUPERWOMAN

Me-time Ideas: 10 Simple Ways To Fall In Love With Yourself

Vivekananda, a feminist

A Feminist from the 19th Century – Vivekananda

Indian woman & fairness

5 Reasons Why I’m Happy To Be Brown Skinned

My Fasting Capabilities Are Not A Measure Of My Love For My Husband And Children

""