My One True Love, The Thought Of You Gives Me Goosebumps

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too. Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna
You were there with me when I was happy and celebrated my success. You’ve seen me cry, in pain, and helped me through the worst times of my life. I wouldn’t have made it without you!
I look at you and my heart starts beating faster, I pine to touch your silky smooth body. I hate myself for breaking up with you; looking back it seems like the worst decision of my life. It is true when they say, “You don’t know the value of something till it’s gone”
I know this is not right and I might regret my decision later, but I can’t stop thinking about you? I try to divert my attention and think about something else but my mind wanders and I get lost in the thoughts of you. I decide to look at you one last time and then walk away as you belong to someone else but why does it feel like you belong to me? Just for today I wish you would be mine. I remember the good times we spent with each other without any guilt, life was easy and our love was forever. Now you are right in front of me and I can’t even touch you without feeling guilty.
Just one look at you and the memories come rushing back! You were always there for me when no one else was. You took care of me like no one else had ever done before. I love the way you made me feel! You were there with me when I was happy and celebrated my success. You’ve seen me cry, in pain, and helped me through the worst times of my life. I wouldn’t have made it without you! With you by my side I know in my heart that everything will be okay.
My heart yearns for you! I fall in love a little more every time I see you; I can’t help it; I want to touch you! It’s been a long while and I’ve missed you. It’s so hard being away from you, it takes so much of my mental energy and I get tired. Why do I fight myself? You are my one true love. If I ever get another chance, I’d love to know you all over again. We could have a fresh start and I promise I’ll never leave your side this time.
You have the body of a God and I walk towards you like a believer, the temptation is too strong and my desires have taken me over. I hunger for your taste, your smell and the feel of you in my mouth! I don’t care about the world anymore, I am selfish and I want you all to myself! My heart flutters as I walk towards you; my hand shakes as I reach out to hold you. I love you so much its unbelievable! How foolish I was to deprive myself of this pleasure.
Touching you makes me tingly and gives me goose bumps all over my body. All these years I felt left out and I thought only others were privileged to have that experience. Your body drives me crazy and your rough edges entice me. I tremble as I slowly remove each cover, tearing right up to the last layer. I crave to see your dark smooth skin; no other colour seems more beautiful now.
“You know you are irresistible!” I tell you as I devour you. I close my eyes and I am engulfed in your taste! I am going to take my time with you, one small nibble at a time as I want this to last longer. The taste of you is driving me crazy as I suck on the sweetness that melts in my mouth. I feel my body going into waves of pleasure, I feel very present in this moment and so connected with you. I need the whole of you because you have the whole of me. I desire you more and more with every bite. You are my wicked indulgence. What an experience!
Is this what love is? I am ready to cheat on my diet for you. I am addicted to you, ’My one true love- Chocolate’! Perfect for World Chocolate Day today!
Image source: a still from Chocolate Silk Mousse ad/ YouTube
3rd July: Personal Branding for Women in Corporate by I M Peccable; for Open minded people keen to tackle the roadblocks they are facing on the path to success.
5th July: Introduction to Creative Writing by Piyusha Vir; This basic ‘Introduction to Creative Writing’ will be a personalized interactive workshop to familiarise you with the craft of writing.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
