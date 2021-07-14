Rani Lakshmibai Fought For Her People’s Rights, How Can Someone Call Her ‘Inauspicious’?!

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too. Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna
Today, I heard a comment that “Rani Lakshmi Bai was inauspicious, she lost her baby, her husband, and finally her kingdom.” What, really?! Haven’t you read any history?
Chamak uthi san sattavan mein, woh talwar purani thi,
harbolon ke munh humne suni kahani thi,
Khoob ladi mardani woh toh Jhansi wali rani thi
Does anyone remember these lines about the brave Queen Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, who fought against the British rule when her own kingdom was usurped under the Doctrine of Lapse and she dies fighting? I am sure you all must at least have seen Manikarnika. Kangana Ranaut portrayed her character in the movie.
Today, I heard a comment, that Queen Lakshmi Bai was inauspicious; she lost her baby, her husband and finally her kingdom. It was just disgusting, to hear that especially considering that the person commenting was a woman herself with two daughters. And the worst part was that many agreed with her comment.
Why is it okay to call Subhash Chandra Bose, Mangal Pandey and Bhagat Singh as warriors, but Lakshmi Bai becomes an outcast? What was her fault if someone poisoned her baby? What was her fault that her husband dies of grief or maybe even he was poisoned? Was it her fault that she didn’t take the ‘easy’ way out by committing Sati, is that what this so-called society wanted?
She motivated her people, gave them a reason to live, showed them that it was possible to fight and what all she did paved the path that lead towards Independence. Then why is she considered inauspicious? What did she do wrong? I wouldn’t be shocked to hear this from a man, after all we do live in a patriarchal society, but from a woman?
I actually feel sorry for all those people who gave their lives for independence, sorry because this is what they ended with, a society filled with crap-minded creatures, who cannot even differentiate right from wrong and good from bad. Would it have been better if we were still under some crazy foreign rule? At least we could blame their rule for all this narrow-mindedness and crazy discussions. Even after, 70 years of independence we are still living with a 100 years old sick-mindedness.
Lakshmi Bai was a woman like no other, she doesn’t deserve this crap. If you cannot respect her, don’t , but at least don’t degrade her.
And no one cares about this idiotic society, if they could degrade Devi Sita, the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, then why would they leave her namesake?
What kind of a society do we live in? People praise women who suffer at the hands of their husbands and in-laws, but degrade the one who fought for your freedom, the freedom that we and our coming generations will enjoy because she gave her life fighting for it? Did you ever think why she did it, she had no family to live for, her mother was already dead, father would have soon followed, she lost her husband and only child, then why go through all that torture? Why suffer at the hands of so many, when she could have easily taken the money that the British Govt offered and lived an easy life?
She died for giving us this freedom, our independence, our constitution, our democracy, our rights. Please RESPECT her!
Image source: YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
5 Early Female Freedom Fighters of India: Women Who Led From The Front
The Ivory Throne: The Epic Story Of The Forgotten Queen Of Travancore [Book Review]
Rani Lakshmibai’s Was A Heroism That Finds Echos In The Women Who Speak Up Today
The Extraordinary Past That Made My Mother Who She Is…
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!