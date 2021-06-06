This Too Shall Pass

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
They say behind every “Behind every successful woman there is a parent and a partner”. But not each woman is blessed enough to have a partner as caring as her parents.
They say the times have changed and are not like then
But I am eager to know if that’s so, when?
I say only the time has changed and not my everyday struggle
As I have so much and so many to juggle.
To you, I mustn’t compete with men and step out of those doors
As you only see me worthy of sitting at home and doing all the chores.
But, I dream of flying high to see great success
Why then must I be pulled down and put through this stress?
No good are your rules, both old and new
I say it would do you good to develop a fresh point of view.
You cannot mold me and get me to do as you say
Because now, I am determined to cross every hurdle you put in my way.
I shall now achieve the freedom I seek,
For I no longer choose to be weak!
