Know about the rising trend of cybersecurity

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
Cybersecurity has always coexisted with internet technology in our world, dating back to the invention of the internet itself.
Cybersecurity is becoming more popular. In the world, there are two types of people: those who only think about themselves and those who think about others as well. It is not incorrect to say that the majority (or all) of the criminal world is made up of people from the first category. Humans are not surprised by criminality. Every human society has had its share of outlaws and troublemakers who defied moral codes and used their tools to cause harm to others for purely selfish reasons. However, the nature and mediums of criminality have changed dramatically over time. Thieves, for example, can now steal someone’s intellectual property without even leaving their homes, or they can break into a bank’s system from a location thousands of miles away. You can undoubtedly think of more examples that describe criminal activities in the twenty-first century, also known as the Internet age.
But that’s enough about criminality. Let us now discuss the antidote to theft, namely security. Security, like everything else, has changed and evolved with the passage of time and technological advancement. Most of the time, security follows the path that the criminals themselves take in order to find and stop them. Over the last few years, the world has seen the rise of a previously unpopular type of security: cybersecurity.
Cybersecurity, also known as information security, is the act of safeguarding cyberspace, which includes computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic devices, data, and so on. Many people today choose network defence training or enrol in an ethical hacking course right after college in order to become cybersecurity specialists, working around the clock to make the digital world a safer place for everyone. However, it is not as if this is a completely new field that has appeared out of nowhere. Cybersecurity has always coexisted with internet technology in our world, dating back to the invention of the internet itself. In fact, the first attempt at cybersecurity was made in the 1970s to capture and delete a cyber creeper.
The rise of cybersecurity can be explained simply by stating that the more the internet grows, the more security we will eventually require. Every year, the number of hackers and cyber attacks grow, owing to the increasing amount of data and services connected to the internet. The more there is for hackers to gain, the more there is for us to protect. The cybersecurity revolution has spawned a multibillion-dollar industry that is expected to reach $90 billion in the next two years.
Experts such as CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker) and CHFI (Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator) are in high demand all over the world. However, the supply of such skilled talent is so acutely limited that the cybersecurity industry’s skill gap has raised serious concerns. Our data is clearly becoming more detailed, personal, and valuable than ever before, and someone with just about enough motivation could easily weaponize it to inflict harm on innocent users, a storey that is not new to our generation. Everything that uses cyber technology, from our space agencies to our nuclear plants, from our health records to our home assistants, is at risk until strong cybersecurity measures are put in place.
Clearly, there is more than enough evidence to conclude that cybersecurity will only gain momentum and will undoubtedly become one of the most demanded and critical aspects of our lives in the future.
Pic Credit: Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
“I’m Very Interested In The Idea Of Inclusive Feminism.” – Nandhitha Hariharan, Author Of The Month, July 2017
The Recent Spate Of Child Rapes In India Is Disgusting And Shocking
Ten Life Lessons I Learnt From The Game Of Thrones
She’s A Man!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!