Gift For Writers That Are Not Boring Anymore

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
Be it a writer or engineer, everybody adores delightful cakes that are specially given by their loved ones.
Finding the perfect gift item for a writer friend is a notoriously easy task to do. But it’s difficult to know what’s running in their mind. The one moment they say “this is perfect, I’m finally going to publish this” but the very next moment they say “no, it’s not I should probably write something else now” and they feel like they are not excellent enough to write something good and relevant. But they are still stuck with the passion of writing and doing wonders in their profession.
Well, if you got one or two writer friends on your list and one of their birthdays rolling around then we have got you covered because many people get stuck when it comes to giving something to this creative person. Fret not, from the list of our items you can choose according to your budget and the personality of your writer friend. Each of our collected gift items will surely encourage and give them more incentives to write. Let’s look at what we have for you.
All the writers are old-school souls who love can’t let go of the little things in life. For them, it’s only the past memories that are important to them because the future is totally uncertain. And if you ever noticed such writers, love to carry a vintage-looking bag or a jute bag on their shoulder. If you get this to them as a birthday gift then the possibilities are they will probably love it and use it in their daily life. They can use this to out their writing essentials like stationery and scripts and also it’s that spacious to even hold a laptop safely.
Be it a writer or engineer, everybody adores delightful cakes that are specially given by their loved ones. And celebrations like birthdays definitely call for delicious and sugary delights. If you are a good baker then you can bake it by yourself and garnish it with a lot of confetti and chocolate ganache and if you are not good at baking then getting online birthday cake delivery is the easiest option for you. You can get a cake that matches the writer’s theme and for that, you just need to connect with the customer representatives on time.
By its name, you won’t get the idea of what theme this book is about? Well, it’s an effective tool from which a writer can get many benefits. Sometimes it happens with us that we don’t have enough motivation and words to start a blog, this is where exactly this will help them. It has some tips and tricks that might help them to get a little idea about where to start. This will turn into the most useful and thoughtful gift idea for them.
Another useful and very thoughtful gift idea is the pen holder. As we know a pen is the only weapon they use when it comes to calming down the war of words and it’s pretty sure they are going to need a decent holder in which they can keep their weapons. Try to choose a holder which has enough space to hold up all their stationary. We are sure this will make their entire desk look more organized.
There are many online courses available at affordable prices that you can buy for your writer friend. And also try to find out if they ever signed up for online courses before and by this you will know which course to give them and which course is suitable right now. In this way, they will learn many more things in their profession.
So there are some gifts that are sure to blow away the mind of your writer friend.
Pic Credit: Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Our Story Of Working Together To Create Escape Velocity, An Anthology By 13 Women Writers
Meet Padma Shri Winner Mamang Dai, Poet-Writer Of The NorthEast Who Calls Poetry A Lifeline
The Women Behind Women’s Web: Amrita Rajan
Not All Reunions Are Beautiful: This Is Why I Let Go Of My School Friends
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!