Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
  1. Home > Pop Culture > DC Makers Said ‘Batman Doesn’t Do Oral Sex’, And The Internet Erupted
Batman won't do oral sex

DC Makers Said ‘Batman Doesn’t Do Oral Sex’, And The Internet Erupted

Posted: June 18, 2021
Tags:

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too.  Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna

The Internet never loses an opportunity to meme. So, when a DC executive had objections to Batman giving oral sex to Catwoman, this is what happened.

NSFW Alert: This has some adult content that would not be safe for work or children.

A few days ago, a DC executive said that a scene in which Batman went down on Catwoman in the new Harley Quinn show had to be cut. Why? “Heroes don’t do that.”

Some DC representative argued that this was because they wouldn’t be able to sell Batman toys and action figures to children if such a scene was included, but the Internet called bullshit on that one immediately.

Superhero movies, including those made by DC, sometimes include sex or implied sex scenes, and even include mentions of or scenes about sexual assault. If they can show that with no qualms, what’s wrong with showing consensual sex between two adults that just happens to please a female character?

Of course, the Internet had a field day, or several. Here are some of the funniest things people had to say about this event.

Some said that it might have to do with his ‘superhero identity’ and ‘civilian identity’ being different.

https://i-am-shitpost.tumblr.com/post/654289373958963200/hot-take-batman-does-eat-pussy-bruce-wayne-does

Or let’s say he really doesn’t. Catwoman isn’t going to accept that. She is going to an island filled with women warriors, home of Wonder Woman.

What if he does something else instead?

https://jestercatboy.tumblr.com/post/654082585658638336/the-only-way-you-could-convince-me-that-batman

Some were reminded of a similar scandal in which DJ Khaled said the same about himselfto quote from the link, ‘that while he “never” goes down on his wife, he expects her to fellate him on the reg nonetheless: “It’s different rules for men,” he said. “You gotta understand, we the king.”’

https://juneookami.tumblr.com/post/654072169942401024/dc-really-went-full-dj-khaled-on-batman-huh

People lost their minds at Zack Snyder’s statement directly against DC’s stance. When someone who has directed a bunch of Batman movies, like Snyder has, tells you what Batman does and doesn’t do, you listen.

Other verified twitter accounts, owned by celebrities and big names, joined the fun…

https://rowdeyclown.tumblr.com/post/654042512997105665/mad-respect-for-ppl-with-verified-twitters

…especially if they’ve written Batman before.

Also, whoever named this entire thing “pussygate” was a genius.

Because who cares what DC says?

https://kryptonians.tumblr.com/post/654226942300717056

No one expected this, did they?

https://kabira.tumblr.com/post/654081728513818625/so-who-had-batman-pussygate-on-their-2021-bingo

Image source: YouTube

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Guest Blogger

Guest Bloggers are those who want to share their ideas/experiences, but do not have

Learn More

How Girls Are Groomed To Accept Disrespect From Men

Comments

Related articles

Radhika Apte Dev Patel

A Man In A Sex Scene –That’s Normal. A Woman In A Sex Scene –Shame, Shame?

When Will We Understand The Importance Of Sex Education In India?

Dear Sexually Active Indians, Visit A Doctor, Not Google, If You Suspect An Unwanted Pregnancy

watching porn

I Was An Avid Porn Watcher As A Teen; But When I Attempted To Do So Recently…

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

My Horror Story As A Schoolgirl In A Relationship With An Older Guy Who Hit Me
dating a jerk
6 Tell-Tale Signs You’re Probably Dating A Jerk
Neena Gupta: My Fiancé Called Off Wedding With No Explanations But Then I Moved On
Sucheta Dalal
11 Things You Must Know About Sucheta Dalal, Whose Tweet Crashed Adani Group Shares

Vaahini- A Network For Women Empowerment

Best Loved Stories

Remembering Sarojini Naidu

Remembering Sarojini Naidu, Who Is Still Relevant And Inspiring Almost A Century Later

Anissia Batra: One More Precious Life Lost To Dowry

8 Creative Ideas For Women’s Day Programs At Work To Celebrate Gender Equality

role of married woman

We Are Very Progressive, Ji! We Allow Our Daughter In Law To Wear Jeans!

Supreme Court Rules: Wife Can Now File A Domestic Violence Complaint Even After Divorce

""