How To Regroup And Reapply Yourself After A Pandemic Job Loss

Losing a job during a global crisis is no joke. How can you dust the disappointment off and look ahead?
Another year, another lockdown. It feels like we have been on this ride forever, doesn’t it? Some of us have been lucky, able to pivot our work to a work-from-home format. Some, not so much. Whole industries have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis – the travel and tourism sector, the food industry, for example, and many companies have been shedding employees in an effort to minimise losses.
Losing a job is bad enough and losing one during a global pandemic is traumatic. So, what are we to do if we find ourselves in that unenviable spot?
It is been said by Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba and the richest man in China, that “Every challenge is the new opportunity!”
So this crisis is challenging for all of us but what if we can use the time productively and positively?
1) Inventory your top skills If you are an event planner, you can help your local hospital in coordinating its temporary expansion. Leverage what you have been doing and pivot to where the current job openings are.
2) Telecommunication job opportunities The advantage of this work is that location doesn’t matter, one who is having in-person contact can easily work on it.
3) If you are an educator, look at online tutoring, consulting online, or creating an online course, this is beneficial during the lockdown as it requires virtual communication. One can easily do this sitting at home with an internet connection and with the appropriate skills.
4) Many top brand companies such as Blue Apron, Amazon, Trader Joe’s, and Zoom are hiring people across the countries to do work virtually. This will be beneficial to get at least short-term jobs.
Apart from this people may hire someone to create or enhance their website to handle their online orders or even someone to stock shelves or package goods for shipping. Ask if help is needed; the worst they can say is no.
Resumes should be professional looking to stand out of majority of people. When applying for remote jobs, in or out of your industry, read the job description carefully and showcase those skills that match the job description.
Before writing a resume keep these three points in your mind – present a compelling career narrative, create visual balance, and illustrate the candidate’s value.
Certain things while preparing for an online interview should keep in your mind such as
1) Dress as though you are going to the company’s office to give an interview.
2) Whether the interview is on the phone or on video, be cognizant of your tone so you sound enthusiastic. Have a copy of the job description, talking points about your relevant qualifications, and a list of questions to ask your interviewer available in front of you to reference.
The whole country is suffering from a crisis and our government is putting all efforts to come out of it. This situation is short-term with a long impact. One can apply these opportunities to get short-term or long-term jobs during the COVID-19 period.
