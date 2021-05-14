Embarrassed, Exhausted, Sticky, And Wet – First Period Stories By 5 Very Different Women

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
5 women, from diverse backgrounds with equally diverse knowledge of it when it began, tell us what their first period was like.
Menarche, the first period is one of the biggest milestones in a woman’s life. This milestone, being universal in the majority of women marks the beginning of her reproductive cycle. On average, women spend 3000 days of their lifetime menstruating, and when people say, the first impression is the last impression, holding to the thought of how it was the first time, that is where this article would help you envision menstruation through multiple lenses. Whether you get your period or not, you can play a crucial role in breaking the silence around menstruation.
Let’s hear 5 such stories from different geographical locations, which would bring out varied discourses around menstruation.
Thanks to few initiatives taken by a company that sells sanitary products that I already knew about menstruation and what to do and how to do things. The worst part was that they showed us some water absorption pad, I thought I am just going to pee a lot- more than usual during a specific time of my life, didn’t know it’s a lifetime subscription thing. But the day, my periods started I was quite afraid that I am bleeding that too from down there. I called my mother for help and she told me about periods. And how normal it is to bleed and how this works.
-Shivangi from Punjab
I was 10 years old when I had my first period. It was on a hot Sunday afternoon, in the middle of a jungle. I was in a boarding school then and as usual, the school had taken us out for a walk after our lunch. I’d carried a jar with me to catch baby fishes but I was not feeling excited. I felt drowsy, heavy, tired, and had a slight discomfort in my belly as if I was being poked with a sharp object from inside. I felt something wet between my legs and thought I’d peed in my pants, I was so embarrassed. I tied my jacket around my waist and kept quiet. I walked very slowly, trying my best not to get caught. By the time we’d reached the school gate, I felt exhausted, sticky, and wet more than ever. When I told my friend, she said ‘I hope you’re not the next in line’. When she got her periods, she told me that the blood came ‘ from a hole between the legs and bragged that she is finally a woman now. I wanted to be a woman too. And now, the day had come, it was happening, I was finally going to be a woman. I locked myself inside the common bathroom and checked my panty. Instead of red, crimson blood, I had thick stains of brownish, almost black fluid on my panty and my inner thighs. I thought I was sick with a disease, I started crying. I wasn’t going to be a woman, I was going to die. I went in full speed, detailing the matron about my problem. She reassured me that it is normal. I was the happiest even though I didn’t feel great.
-Prisca from Lepcha Community, Sikkim
My experience was a funny one. I was in Grade 7 and I clearly remember the date. It was April 1st and my entire family was watching IIFA Awards. I clearly remember leaving for a washroom break. I went inside, noticed that I was bleeding. I called my mother, my sisters-in-law, and said aloud, “I’m bleeding. Could you give me a pad?” They wondered how I got my periods at such an early age and started laughing. It was absolutely painless. I did not panic because my school organized a workshop on menstruation when we were in 5th grade and we knew that if it happened in school, we could go to the school sickbay anytime.
-Vishakha from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
I honestly do not remember but I’m sure it came late. I was not really surprised, I was waiting for it to happen. I had talked to my mom about it before and we had all kinds of sanitary products at home. My grandma had a book called, ‘Women’s body explained’, where a professor in some kind of submarine cruised through a woman’s body, which was pretty funny! She first read it to me when I was four. I heard about periods way early but understood it a bit later.
My first menstrual experience was something I wasn’t physically prepared for, to be honest. I knew the whats and hows but I was still not prepared to feel how I felt when I saw so much of blood loss. My community celebrates this milestone by following some rituals like marrying us to a banana tree and they consider it the first marriage of a girl’s life (Tuloni Biya). We are made to wear Mekhela Sador (traditional saree) and have boiled food till the wedding and it’s considered a bad omen if we looked at any male during that time. It was quite an overwhelming experience for me as I didn’t really think it would such a big deal but in retrospection, I see why it was the way it was.
-Sugandha from Guwahati, Assam
The first period can be met with either celebration, panic, or distress, and one of the major reasons is the lack of accurate understanding of menstruation. Because Menstruation matters, striking up a conversation, sharing stories and asking questions, or simply just putting it out there matters too!
