On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
  1. Home > Feminist > Women Have A Voice And It Deserves To Be Heard

Women Have A Voice And It Deserves To Be Heard

Posted: April 22, 2021

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

Women are often ignored and never encouraged to express themselves. But we deserve to have our opinions, thoughts, and problems to be heard.

Have we ever asked ourselves why some women in our family don’t want people to know about them?

Some women stay anonymous for most of their lives, within the four walls of their homes. Maybe,  it’s embarrassment or anger. Embarrassment because they never thought someone other than their school friend will ever be interested in their life. But why not? There are people around them who are related to them by blood or by marriage. Then why do they think no one will be interested? Maybe, because they have been told that their problems are not ‘actual problems’. So after years of listening to the same thing- ‘it’s not an actual problem’, they fell embarrassed when they try to express themselves.

But there is another question as well. Can we blame everything on other people? How long will we keep saying that we have been told to do so, so we will?

For others, what women say is just a ‘dialogue’.  So here is the answer – stop thinking for once about what other people will think, what problem of others you have to solve and just demand. Demand what you deserve – you deserve to be heard. It doesn’t matter if you’ve given birth or not, you cook or not, you work every day or not, you deserve to be respected.

To the ladies, who are waiting for some miracle to happen and for people to start to make time for you, start realising that nothing comes from waiting. Have we been fooled to believe that we have to always wait get beautiful things?

We have waited without any question. Stop waiting. When will you see the beautiful thing> what exactly is the beautiful thing? Stop waiting. Go and demand your loved ones’ time. You deserve to be heard without worrying about their reply. You need to express your opinion. I know it’s hard but be stubborn and do it.

Image Source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/cheerful-couple-having-conversation-on-bed-4307638/

Every fortnight, we send out a special mailer for working women (or those aspiring to work), with useful resources, tips and ideas. Sign up here to receive this mailer.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Raktima Acharjee

Just a student who keep questioning everything and definitely wants to do a PhD in

Learn More

How Women's Participation In Politics Can Help Advance Gender Equality

Comments

Related articles

In Moments Of Grief, Crying Doesn’t Make You Weak, Instead It Helps You Feel And Heal Better!

women deserve to take time out

Newsflash! Women Deserve To Take Time Out For Themselves, Too!

Carpe Diem! Use Those Setbacks As Stepping Stones, Ladies!

It Takes Real Courage To Write #MeToo. Don’t Be The Reason Your Friends Are Afraid To Share

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Saudagar 1973: Men Exploit Women’s Work & Bodies As Mere Currency To Benefit Themselves
If Kunti Could Release Draupadi From Being Chained To 5 Husbands
As A Happily Married Woman, The ‘Blessing’ Sada Suhagan Raho Bothers Me!
Every Week, My MIL Plays A Very Twisted Game Highlighting All My Mistakes To My Family!

Winning PCOS battle is in our hands.

Best Loved Stories

Shabana Azmi: “As Women, We Don’t Need To Be Treated As Goddesses But As Equals”

Cooking And The Modern Indian Woman

Studying After A Long Break? 4 Tips To Managing Academics Again

Dear Daughter, You Don’t Have To Lower Your Standards To ‘Fit Into’ A Patriarchal Society

A Cup Of Tea Shared With A Friend Is Happiness Tasted And Time Well Spent!