“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
It’s a trap. What now? What beyond it? This abyss. There lies, their lies-utterly undetectable, perfectly undecipherable.
What are these multitudes?
Trying to boggle me down, gobble me up….
All these voices, surrounding me –
like echoes from a far-away land,
like fireflies floating inside the heart –
buzzing, beaming, full of frivolous energy.
And they unsettle. The edges of quietude.
Isn’t it supposed to make one feel –
at home?
But somehow, it almost doesn’t. Lead –
Home – what is that anyhow?
A space – for self, for safety,
for comfort.
Or just a place – where you return,
because there’s nowhere else to go?
Whatever it is, chaos is it?
Or a zone with –
white noises floating freely
All around…..
Serving some weird purpose –
like mere creation – of voices, noises.
Where does it leave one then?
What does it do? What purpose?
To unsettle, control, rephrase-
Even when it shouldn’t.
But yet, it does-
in the name of norms-
to justify it all-
the mess, the decisions, the arbitrariness.
It pushes, shoves, threatens-
attempting to overthrow-
over the edges-of sanity.
reshaping, molding understandings,
overpowering- the right noises.
It’s a trap. What now? What beyond it?
This abyss. There lies, their lies-
utterly undetectable, perfectly undecipherable.
And amidst it all, screaming for the guts to speak –
wanting to be heard, beyond voices,
there is – shrill, noisy silence.
Can you hear it?
Image source: pixabay
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Home Is Where My Momma Is… I Long To Be Back Home With You, Maa!
Top Travel Blogger Anuradha Goyal Tells Us What Makes Her Tick As An Entrepreneur
If God Exists And Other Dilemmas
Hello, Bipolar Me – Half Dream, Half Nightmare!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!