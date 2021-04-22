Every Sentence In Mona Eltahawy’s Headscarves And Hymens Feels So Familiar To Us…

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
A sisterhood can be built as we listen to various women’s voices from across the globe, especially those oppressed. Mona Eltahawy’s book Headscarves and Hymens is one such.
Mona Eltahawy’s Headscarves and Hymens – Why The Middle East Needs A Sexual Revolution (2015) is undoubtedly the most challenging book I’ve read so far. It opened windows to sufferings of my fellow women – sufferings that I was unaware of, and sometimes, blind to.
I couldn’t read more than a few pages at once. I was angry, shocked, and sometimes even in tears. And yet, I continued reading. This book deserves to be read by all, not just women from the region.
These essays are a personal narrative. It’s quite evident that a substantial amount of research has gone into this book. It’s written with such a great passion that it’s difficult to not get emotional while reading.
Divided into eight chapters, Mona Eltahawy addresses various issues, from headscarves, domestic violence, gender apartheid, to virginity and FGM. It dives into a multitude of issues faced by women in the MENA region.
All the experiences mentioned are real – either from the author’s life or from the lives of women who were brave enough to voice their anguish. It was an eye-opener for me, as I wasn’t aware of many facets brought out in this book.
“In Saudi Arabia, where rape and murder are among several crimes punishable by death, a father cannot be executed for murdering his children; nor can husbands be executed for murdering their wives.”
“The Egyptian criminal code says that if a woman has been beaten by her husband ‘with good intentions,’ no punitive damages can be obtained.”
“In 1899, reformer Qasim Amin wrote a book called Tahrir al-Mar’a (The Liberation of Women) in which he controversially argued that the veil stood in the way of women’s progress and, by extension, Egypt’s.”
“The Moroccan penal code, for example, provides for harsher sentences if rape and “indecent assault” result in a woman losing her virginity.”
“In UAE, personal status laws stipulate that a woman needs the permission of a male guardian to marry, even if she is a widow or divorcée. Also, according to a law passed in 2014, a mother’s breasts are her child’s property.”
“In Jordan, Article 308 of the penal code allows rapists to escape punishment if they marry their victims. As many as 95 percent of rape cases in Jordan are resolved with the survivors marrying their rapists.”
Mona Eltahawy raises pertinent questions in Headscarves and Hymens, and every sentence feels so familiar… don’t we in India feel the same?
“Men grope and sexually assault us, and yet we are blamed for it because we were in the wrong place at the wrong time, wearing the wrong thing.”
“Families impose curfews on their daughters so that they’re not raped or assaulted, and yet is anyone telling boys and men not to rape or assault us?”
“But the headscarves in the title of this book and the headscarves in this chapter are not simply religious symbols. These days I am less interested in debating the religious necessity of veiling and more interested in asking what the widespread adoption of the hijab has done to the perception of women and to women’s perceptions of themselves. Are we more than our headscarves?”
I found a couple of instances deeply disturbing and thought provoking. Quoting one exchange here, which happens with the author during a train ride in Egypt.
“Why aren’t you wearing a niqab?” she asked me. Her question was chilling; I’d always found the niqab terrifying in the way it rendered the face and the individual invisible.
“Isn’t what I’m wearing enough?” I asked the woman.
“If you want to eat a piece of candy, would you choose one that is in a wrapper or an unwrapped one?” the woman in the niqab asked me.
“I’m a woman, not a piece of candy,” I replied.”
She talks about how despite being life-givers, women are not in control of their own lives. Someone else writes their life stories and they become mere puppets. The ‘purity culture’ that exists across the Middle East and North Africa burdens girls and women with the responsibility for their own safety from sexual violence, and for ensuring they don’t ‘tempt’ boys and men.
Isn’t this so similar to what Indian women experience?
Mona Eltahawy’s writing is powerful and soul-stirring. The outcome is honest, blunt, bold, unapologetic, and heart-felt.
“Words are important—to fight silence, alienation, and violence. Words are flags planted on the planets of our beings; they say this is mine, I have fought for it and despite your attempts to silence me, I am still here.”
Do I recommend this book? Yes, yes, and yes!
First published here.
If you would like to pick up a copy of Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution by Mona Eltahawy, use our affiliate links at Amazon India, and at Amazon US.
Women’s Web gets a small share of every purchase you make through these links, and every little helps us continue bringing you the reads you love!
Image source: twitter and book cover Amazon
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Stitching Virginity Back: Becoming A Virgin Again
Let Me Bust These 6 ‘Popular’ Myths About The Vagina For You!
Koi Good News? How To Survive A Pregnancy In An Indian Marriage
‘The Perfect Vagina’ Tells Us How Misogyny Forces Women To Have Surgery And ‘Become A Virgin Again’
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!