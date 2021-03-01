What is an Ethical Hacker and how you can become one?

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Ethical hackers are the ones who make sure that we stay one step ahead of criminal hackers by preventing the digital dangers in advance.
Ethical hackers are the antidote to malicious hackers. They are the ones who make sure that we stay one step ahead of criminal hackers by preventing the digital dangers in advance. Think of it this way, if we already eliminate all the possibilities of a cyber attack, then we have nothing (or considerably less) to worry about in terms of security. Ethical hackers, also known as white hat hackers, do everything a criminal hacker (or a black hat hacker) does, but ethically and lawfully with the full permission and consent of the owners. After these professionals find out the security flaws within an organization, they report them to the concerned people so that they can be fixed before they can be exploited. Today ethical hackers are in popular demand for many reasons all over the world. CEH training is selling like hotcakes in every city of the world because information security jobs are piling up and employers are ready to shell out whatever they can to get their hands on some competent and talented ethical hackers.
To become an ethical hacker, you need to prove your mettle by getting certified. There are many international bodies that are doing this for students in ethical hacking, among other cybersecurity educational paths. One such certifying body is the EC Council or the International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants. You can enroll in a program in ethical hacking by the EC Council at one of its accredited training centers anywhere in the world. Today learning is not just limited to your city or your state or even your country, you can access any institute in the world if you choose to learn ethical hacking online.
An ethical hacker must know how different operating systems like Windows and Linux work and should be familiar with network architecture, cyber threats, social engineering, tools used by criminal hackers to gather information and break into digital systems and networks. A white-hat hacker must also have a sharp eye for detail to find out the tiniest security issues and flaws in their organizations and clients. Not just that, they should have a T-shaped profile that allows them to have a holistic understanding of cybersecurity while they can specialize in a particular area. After you complete your ethical hacking training, you will be all set for your exam. Once you prove your worth in your exam, you will be granted the official certification that will open employment opportunities for you all over the world. It doesn’t matter where you are right now or what you have learned in your past, you should believe that you can become an ethical hacker just like those who have an information technology background on their side. You don’t need eligibility criteria to enroll in an ethical hacking program and that is just one of the sunny sides you get to experience when you pick this as your career path.
Ethical hackers make more than a decent amount of money. A Certified Ethical Hacker or a CEH professional, as they are popularly called, earns about $109,500 a year on average. Job platforms are noticing salaries as high as $220,000 a year for ethical hackers with a CEH certification. Did you know that ethical hackers also work as bug bounty hunters for organizations that offer high rewards for anyone who can find a flaw or a loophole in their software? If you end up becoming a white hat hacker, keep an eye out for such challenges that can provide you with a good option for a decent side income!
Pic Credit: Peshkov from GettyImages Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Learn These Simple Steps Today To Arm Yourself Against Cyber Crime
Do You Know How You Give Away Your Privacy When You Sign Up For Apps, Discounts, Etc.?
Good News & Bad News From Tehelka
Revenge Porn: Baby, You Are On The Internet
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!