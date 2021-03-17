With Purva Aggrawal’s The FinKids, You Can Easily Make Your Kid A Finance Wiz!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Want to teach the next generation the nuances and importance of finance? Fret not, for Purva Aggrawal’s The FinKids is here to help!
At The FinKids, we have created a toolset that allows children and parents to normalise the money talk in a creative and fun way. We support studies that speaking to children about money at a young age helps raise sound and responsible individuals.
On their website right here!
Three pieces of research: 90 percent of children under one year use handheld interactive devices. This includes the exposure and effect of invisible money with the digitalisation of finance and banking.
The University of Cambridge said that money behaviour gets set by the age of seven. Meanwhile, the Australian financial planning commission said parents don’t want to speak to children about finance and money as it is a burdening topic.
These are all sides of the same coin. So we joined the dots together. Since the children’s behaviour is changing due to heavy tech supply, we decided to change parenting as well. And at The FinKids, we decided to de-burden the parents and make the topic affirmative and positive.
With The FinKids, we are solving tomorrow’s problem today. Teaching kids about finances is the need of the hour and our interactive teaching methods only help them understand it better. After all, don’t we all want to raise financially responsible adults?
