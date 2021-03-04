With Native Tongue, Ruchira Sonalkar Offers You A Delicious Trip Down The Memory Lane!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
If you want to relive the days gone by, Ruchira Sonalkar’s Native Tongue with its fun twists on classic foods is just the thing for you!
She describes her work as:
Native Tongue’s range of products include slow jams, fruit cordials, stoneground nut butters, dessert sauces and savoury spreads. And all of these are made with our signature recipes and locally-sourced ingredients. Our entire selection is handcrafted, small-batch and 100 percent naturally made from India’s delicious indigenous produce.
You can find them on their Instagram page here or on their website here.
It all started in a tiny Mumbai home kitchen. Our friend was expecting her first child, and we wanted to do something special in the form of edible hampers for a baby announcement.
Being 80s kids, we knew nostalgia would play a big part. We took regular pantry staples and recreated flavours from our childhood. It was a hit!
Thus, Native Tongue was born, out of our love for everything homemade and natural, interwoven with tastes of childhood, and memories of a time gone by.
The mango tree in the backyard that never stopped giving. Or the bhaiya who waited outside school with sliced guavas topped with namak-mirchi. And the cloyingly sweet marzipans lovingly gifted by everyone’s favourite Christian aunty in the neighbourhood. With Native Tongue, we’ve tried to recreate all of these.
Native Tongue is all about celebrating India’s indigenous produce, which is why we receive so much love from our customers. Our product range takes pride in unique flavours, which are fun twists on some old classics and take our customers on a ride down memory lane.
Some of our most loved products are Peanut Butter with Chilly – this tastes similar to singdana chutney and Salted Caramel Sauce which is reminiscent of a toffee. Other than these, our customers also love the Thandai Nut Butter, Mulberry Preserve and Alphonso Preserve with Saffron.
Another reason our customers love us is due to our ‘No Plastic’ policy. We do not use bubble wrap or any other plastic to secure our products while shipping. This just adds to the joy our customers feel when they open a Native Tongue package!
Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you!
To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.
Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee
10 Mother’s Day Ideas You DON’T Need To Buy To Make Her Feel Special During Lockdown
9 Food Bloggers Turned Indian Cookbook Authors That Are Completely Kitchen Goals!
#JLFDiaries: Inviting A Noted Mansplainer To A Panel On Mansplaining Is A Troll Move
Open Letter To Society From A Mother Of Two Daughters: I’m No ‘Bechaari’
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!