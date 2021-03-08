As A Schoolgirl, I Choose To Challenge Gender Bias In School Uniforms

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Skirts, pinafores, and other such school uniforms for girls are uncomfortable and impractical. Why should our genitals determine what we need to wear?
For our IWD 2021 #IChooseToChallenge blogathon, Janani Balaji‘s is the first of the best 3 entries.
If I’m a doctor, does my coat need to show off my assigned gender at birth? No, right? It’s impractical, irrational and just plain ridiculous, and has nothing to with my work as a doctor! But it seems like a norm in school uniforms.
Why should people assigned female at birth have to suffer through the humiliating ordeals of struggling with our skirts as the wind blows, sitting in uncomfortable positions to make sure we don’t accidentally expose ourselves, and compare our legs to our peers and wonder about how soon do we need to start waxing our legs? Why isn’t our uniform, well… uniform?!
I choose to challenge the gender bias that is interwoven into every aspect of our student life — especially our school uniforms.
Our genitals really shouldn’t be representative of what we are forced to wear. It’s simply insane when I put it like that, but that’s exactly what’s going on, isn’t it? A petticoat, a pinafore and a skirt for the girls, while and pants for the boys?
It’s a school, and we all are going there for the same purpose! I find it simply ridiculous that a place meant for education, a place for instilling awareness into our youth, upholds such absurd and ludicrous biases that still lay present in the very fabric of society.
A student is a student, and a school uniform better well be uniform. It should simply serve the purpose of indicating your place of education, and gender has no place in that. It should simply be practical, easy to wash and wear, and look decent. Even jeans and a tee could do the job perfectly fine! Can you imagine the misery of gender non-conforming students, forced to wear a uniform that simply doesn’t represent… me.
Extending it from just clothes, why are there separate rules for boys and girls about their hair? I mean, it’s just hair! Let people do what they want with their bodies, why separate it based on gender?! The pandemic has proven so many boys would just like to wear their hair long, while it is the school rules that make them cut it short!
It’s simply ridiculous when you look at it from a critical lens, why specify girls should wear black ribbons or clips or hairbands? if neatness is the requirement, why can’t the rule read ‘hair needs to be pulled back away from the face and maintained in a neat, manageable, presentable format’?
Especially when most schools would love to call themselves inclusive, isn’t this a very simple basic way to allow each student to be comfortable in their own skin, every day for almost 12 years of their lives?
So I choose to challenge gender bias in school uniforms, by reaching out to schools and spreading the word to atleast let the awareness seep in on how much gender bias is programmed into our lives.
Let our uniforms be uniform!
Image source: a still from the film Hichki
I am Janani Balaji. A grade 10 student, 15 years old and passionate about writing
